All The Same Or Not Season 2 : Renewal Status & Release Date Updates

Ever since the dawn of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and Wizards of Waverly Place, Disney has been the purveyor of nostalgic, coming-of-age stories that resonate with kids and adults alike.

Pivoting on the same fulcrum, All The Same Or Not debuted on 25th May 2022, with Disney ambitiously hoping to mirror the magical success of its predecessors.

Even though critics’ reception was not as anticipated, the sitcom garnered a dedicated fanbase that is now eagerly awaiting its second season.

This article delves deep into the dynamics of this new kid on the block, analyzing its possible return and the potential plotlines that Season 2 could unfurl.

Quick Facts

No Of Season : 1

1 Release Date : To be released soon

: To be released soon Language : Portuguese

: Portuguese Genre : Comedy, & Drama

: Comedy, & Drama Where to watch : Disney+

: Disney+ Rating: 6.9/10 (IMDb)

Popularity of the Show

Despite lukewarm reviews from critics, All The Same Or Not successfully created a dedicated fandom that savors its unique blend of comedy and drama.

The show, created by Suzy Milstein and brilliantly directed by Fernanda Brandalise, expertly captures the pulse of teenage life, with Brazil’s vibrant culture serving as a vivacious backdrop.

While Disney hasn’t confirmed its renewal, the endearing following the show has amassed seems to promise a return.

Renewal Status of All The Same Or Not Season 2

While the silence from Disney has been deafening, the chatter among fans is deafening. Though unconfirmed, the show’s popularity and the season 1 finale’s loose ends have fueled the hopes for a Season 2 renewal.

Fans will have to keep their fingers crossed until Disney pulls the curtain off this much-anticipated surprise.

Release Date of All The Same Or Not Season 2



The official release date for Season 2 remains concealed in Disney’s magical hat. Although unconfirmed, rumblings in the fan community suggest a potential 2023 release.

Disney, being a veteran in suspense-building, is expected to unfurl the mystery at the opportune moment, so fans, hold on to your seats!

Cast Details of All The Same Or Not Season 2



Season 1 introduced us to a phenomenal ensemble of talented actors who brought their characters to life with sincerity and charm. Leading the pack is Giselle Fernandez who brilliantly portrayed Carol, the show’s heart and soul.

The supporting cast, including Amber Romero as Beta, Kevin Andrew Rivera as Tomás, Duda Matte as Trix, Ronald Sotto as Bernardo, and others, added depth and dynamism to the storyline.

Their performances in the first season left viewers asking for more, fostering hope for their return in the potential Season 2.

All The Same Or Not Season 2 Spoiler



The anticipated Season 2 of All The Same Or Not is expected to answer these cliffhangers. It might continue to unravel Carol’s self-discovery journey, highlighting her budding relationships and struggles with her new family setup.

With viewers curious about the unexpected dynamics and comedic moments Carol’s decisions might spawn, Season 2 is poised to be an exciting affair.

All The Same Or Not Season 1 Recap

The central premise of All The Same Or Not is focused on the story of a teenager named Carol, portrayed by the very talented Giselle Fernandez. Season 1 begins with Carol navigating her life as a normal 16-year-old in the heart of Brazil. Her life is steeped in ordinariness, filled with homework, friends, and the myriad confusions of adolescence. However, Carol’s everyday routine is shaken up when she finds out about her mother’s engagement to her new boyfriend. The sitcom humorously explores Carol’s reaction to this news, with her initially attempting to sabotage the relationship, then gradually coming to terms with the changes it will bring. A significant development in the season is the introduction of Tomás, Carol’s soon-to-be stepbrother, played by Kevin Andrew Rivera. Tomás is a charming, cool, and slightly rebellious character, which instantly causes a stir in Carol’s life. Their relationship is initially fraught with friction, but as the season progresses, they start to understand each other better, leading to numerous funny and poignant moments. Furthermore, Season 1 also introduces us to Carol’s group of friends, each of whom is dealing with their personal struggles. Beta, portrayed by Amber Romero, is Carol’s best friend, trying to manage her feelings for Tomás. On the other hand, Trix, played by Duda Matte, struggles with her self-esteem, while Bernardo, played by Ronald Sotto, battles his insecurities around his intelligence and place within the group. Throughout the season, the show does an excellent job of balancing humor with emotional depth, as each character grapples with their unique struggles. The climax comes with the wedding preparations for Carol’s mom, resulting in Carol having to make some hard decisions about accepting her new family. The season concludes on a cliffhanger, with several unresolved issues promising an engaging and exciting second season. All in all, All The Same Or Not Season 1 is a poignant and honest exploration of the trials and tribulations of teenage life. It tackles complex themes such as acceptance, self-discovery, and the significance of family, all the while maintaining a lighthearted and entertaining tone.

Ratings of the Show

All The Same Or Not garnered a decent 6.9/10 on IMDB and a 46% rating on Reelgood. Although the ratings didn’t exactly hit the sweet spot, it did secure a loyal fanbase who found solace in the show’s raw portrayal of teenage life, coupled with humor and heart.

Review of the Show

The show is a beautifully chaotic portrayal of teenage life, exploring the labyrinth of emotions that come with it.

Though it falls short of the magic that Disney’s older shows exuded, it touches upon relevant themes of identity and self-discovery, making it a worthwhile watch.

While it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, All The Same Or Not is a commendable effort in a fresh direction by Disney.

Where to Watch

The show is available on Disney+ for all subscribers. While it may not warrant a subscription by itself, it can be a delightful addition to your watchlist if you’re already subscribed.

More Interesting Things About All The Same Or Not Season 2

What makes the possibility of Season 2 more exciting is the endless plotlines it could explore. With multiple loose ends from the first season, the show has an immense potential to evolve its narrative and characters.

With the sitcom’s setting in vibrant Brazil and the promise of more hilarious and heartfelt moments, All The Same Or Not Season 2 is an exciting prospect.

Conclusion

Disney’s All The Same Or Not, despite its mixed reviews, has managed to carve a niche for itself in the hearts of many. The show’s Season 2 might be under wraps, but fans’ hopes are flying high.

The refreshing narrative, the talented cast, and the intriguing finale of Season 1 have set the stage for a captivating Season 2, which could potentially mark the show’s grand resurgence.

Until the magic hat reveals the truth, all we can do is wait, watch, and wish for another entertaining ride with Carol and her brigade.