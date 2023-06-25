Black Clover Chapter 364: Spoiler, Raw Scan & Release Date

With a story set in a mystical world, Black Clover presents a unique and interesting blend of magic, fantasy, and action, which has attracted millions of readers worldwide. The story follows two orphans, Asta and Yuno, who are rivals, yet friends, each aiming to become the next Wizard King – the most powerful mage in their kingdom.

Asta, born without magic in a world where it is everything, becomes the underdog hero we root for, while Yuno’s prodigious magical talent sets him apart. The series’s popularity has soared due to its intriguing character dynamics, nail-biting plot twists, and the fascinating universe of magic and wonder it creates.

Release Date of Black Clover Chapter 364

The countdown for the release of Black Clover Chapter 364 is on! Eagerly awaited by fans across the globe, Black Clover Chapter 364 is slated to release on July 3, 2023. Following the cliffhanger from the previous chapter, anticipation is at an all-time high. The time of release will be different according the local timing.

Cast of Black Clover Chapter 364

The Black Clover series is known for its vivid and dynamic cast of characters. Each one is not only unique in their magical abilities and personality traits.

Asta: The main protagonist of the series, Asta, is a unique character born without magic in a world where magic is the essence of life. Yet, with unyielding determination and physical prowess, Asta stands tall against all odds. His anti-magic and his mysterious five-leaf grimoire make him a potent adversary against magic users. In Chapter 364, readers are excited to see the next evolution of Asta’s abilities, particularly the potential upgrades in his Devil Union mode.

Yuno: Yuno is Asta’s closest friend and rival, an orphan raised alongside him in Hage village. Blessed with wind magic and a four-leaf grimoire, Yuno’s abilities contrast sharply with Asta’s lack of magic. The newly appointed captain of the Golden Dawn squad, Yuno’s face-off against Lucius is a highlight fans are eagerly awaiting in Chapter 364.

Noelle Silva: A member of the Black Bulls and one of the royal families of the Clover Kingdom, Noelle is a strong and resilient character. Despite the initial inability to control her powerful water magic, Noelle’s character development throughout the series has been commendable. Her contribution in the upcoming battles is anticipated to be significant, especially as she continues to master her Valkyrie Armor.

Black Bulls: The Black Bulls, led by Yami Sukehiro, is a Magic Knight squad notorious for its destructive behavior and comprised of unique and powerful misfits. This squad includes characters like Luck the voltage, the silent Gordon Agrippa, the spirited Charmy Pappitson, and the calm and composed Gauche Adlai. Each member has a unique set of abilities, and their synergistic battle strategies are always a thrilling aspect of the series.

Lucius: The latest adversary introduced in the series, Lucius, is a mysterious figure with an exceptional power level. Although not much is known about his background or intentions, the fact that he absorbed powers from the demon king indicates he’s a significant threat. The development of his character and his motivations will undoubtedly bring a new twist in the tale.

Black Clover Chapter 364 Spoiler



Predictions for Black Clover Chapter 364 are running wild among fans. After the face-off between Yuno and Lucius, we could expect the battle to intensify further in the upcoming chapter. The strength of the new villain and Yuno’s retaliation will likely play a crucial part in the narrative.

There’s also much speculation around the further exploration of Asta’s Devil Union mode and what other powers it might unveil. A potential collaboration between Yuno and Asta against Lucius could also be in the cards.

Black Clover Chapter 363 Recap



In Black Clover Chapter 363, we witnessed an epic sequence of events that brought forth the depths of the characters’ strengths, weaknesses, and revelations of their motives, plunging the readers into a whirlwind of anticipation. The chapter opens with a fierce and dramatic scene depicting the fallout of the violent confrontation between Commander Kaiser and a newly introduced enemy, Lucius. Kaiser, a figure of authority and power within the Clover Kingdom, is defeated and blown away by Lucius in an intense battle. This ruthless display of power by Lucius leaves the kingdom and its inhabitants in shock, triggering a rush of panic and disarray. Black Clover Chapter 363 – Leaks and Spoilers Thread

by u/asterisk_blue in BlackClover Yuno, a primary character and the protagonist’s friendly rival, steps up amidst this chaos. Having recently defeated Julius, Yuno exhibits his leadership and strategic prowess by urging everyone to evacuate while augmenting their defensive capabilities with his powerful magic. Despite his quiet demeanor, Yuno’s determination and protective instincts shine through, further solidifying his growth as a character and potential as a future Wizard King. While the kingdom is caught in the grip of an imminent crisis, the witches of the kingdom plan to summon Asta, the main protagonist known for his unique anti-magic abilities, to combat the escalating threat. Their strategy, however, gets interrupted when Lucius launches a remote attack on them. This unexpected move showcases Lucius’s tactical acumen and underhanded tactics, escalating the danger he presents. Ryudō Ryūya, the shogun of the Sun Country, steps into this volatile mix, demonstrating his ability to see far off events. Seeing the dangerous situation, he asserts that it’s their responsibility to handle Lucius and not someone else’s problem, stressing on the urgency and gravity of the crisis. This move highlights the solidarity and unity of the kingdom’s forces in the face of adversity. Yuno’s resolve to become the Wizard King shines through as he takes it upon himself to defeat Lucius. Although Lucius appears calm, his formidable strength and connection to the demon king pose a formidable threat. Yuno’s struggle against Lucius not only spotlights the depth of his strength but also the overwhelming power of the enemies they face. 🚨 CAPÍTULO 362 DE BLACK CLOVER OFICIALMENTE LANÇADO 🚨 🔥 O novo capítulo está disponível para leitura no Mangá Plus em diversas línguas. Ler por aqui ajudará a série a continuar ativa! Link: https://t.co/tfLwGnRtgP pic.twitter.com/kcYr2wsL8K — 🗝️🍀 Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ♣🗡️ (@CloverPortal) June 18, 2023 The chapter ends on a cliffhanger as it is hinted that Asta’s intervention is crucial not only for Yuno but for the entire kingdom. Yuno’s struggle to take down a single clone of Lucius hints at the formidable army they are up against and highlights the pivotal role Asta will play in the ensuing battles. Chapter 363 of Black Clover sets a powerful stage for the subsequent arcs, leaving the readers on the edge of their seats with its fast-paced action and suspenseful narrative. The heightened stakes, unveiled powers, and impending battles make it a compelling read and hint at more thrilling chapters to come. Raw Scan Release of Black Clover Chapter 364 The raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 364 are expected to be released a few days before the official release, typically around June 28, 2023. These scans, translated by dedicated fans, provide an early glimpse of the chapter.

Ratings of the Show

Black Clover has consistently maintained high ratings due to its captivating story, relatable characters, and quality animation. On platforms such as MyAnimeList the show holds strong with a rating of over 8 out of 10, signifying its widespread acclaim among critics and fans alike.

Review of the Show

Black Clover has consistently received rave reviews for its compelling storylines, robust character development, and the series’ unique spin on the fantasy genre. While the series follows familiar Shonen tropes, it sets itself apart with intricate magical systems, engaging battles, and an intriguing hierarchy within the magical society. Tabata’s exceptional ability to weave together various story arcs while maintaining the development of a large ensemble cast has also been lauded by critics.

Where to Read

The official English translations of Black Clover can be read on VIZ Media and Shueisha’s Manga Plus online platform. Readers can follow the link here to catch the latest chapters.

Conclusion

Black Clover Chapter 364 is set to bring new developments that will thrill and excite fans. The chapter’s official release will bring clarity to various speculations and predict the future course of the series. So, gear up to dive into another magical adventure with Asta, Yuno, and their comrades. The battle against the forces of evil continues, with our heroes striving to preserve the peace and harmony of their world. Black Clover never fails to surprise, and Chapter 364 is sure to keep up the trend. Stay tuned for more updates on Black Clover Chapter 364, and let the magic unfold!