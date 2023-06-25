Chainsaw Man Chapter 135: Release Date, Raw Scans & Spoiler Updates

Chapter 134 of Chainsaw Man served as a vital link in the series’ overarching narrative, introducing us to pivotal plot developments and intricate character dynamics. Let’s unpack the happenings in detail.

The chapter commenced with the Public Safety’s dire objective to prevent the manifestation of Nostradamus’s foreboding prophecy. To this end, Hirofumi Yoshida, a tenacious demon hunter, took center stage. Yoshida, well-known for his knack for dealing with evil spirits, valiantly took on the daunting task of persuading Kiga-chan, the demon of hunger, to lead the strategy.

However, this well-intentioned plan took an unfortunate turn due to a crucial miscalculation on Yoshida’s part. The error resulted in public security turning against the group they had gathered, known as the Anti-Chainsaw Man Demonstration Corps. This unexpected betrayal set the stage for a tense and unpredictable chain of events, leaving the readers on the edge of their seats.

Simultaneously, the Denji family found themselves embroiled in an uneasy situation. Despite their nonchalant exterior, they couldn’t help but feel the hostile vibes radiating from the Anti-Chainsaw Man Demonstration Corps. With Nostradamus’s worst fear looming over their heads, the question arose – who would step up to take on the challenge?

Amidst the rising tension, the spotlight shifted to a new entrant in the fray – Nayuta, the public security demon hunter. Nayuta’s character offered a delightful surprise as she boldly marked her entry in the classroom, an unusual setting for a devil hunter. She actively participated in the classroom dynamics, repeating her affirmatives three times and raising her hand, adding a unique twist to her character.

The chapter’s title, Elementary school student Nayuta, gave the readers a glimpse into Nayuta’s experiences as an elementary school student. This peek into her life offered valuable insights into her character and hinted at her significant role in the upcoming plot developments.

The intricate details sprinkled throughout the chapter, like the calligraphy displaying the word Yume in the classroom, suggested the presence of a ‘Demon of Dreams’ haunting the school. The physical manifestation of the demon hinted that it might be a type of demon that manifests in dreams, commonly known as a dream demon.

As the chapter progressed, Nayuta, who controls other demons, went to an elementary school and assumed the role of Pasiri for the demon who controls others. The narrative took a dramatic turn as Nayuta empathized with the imprisoned dream demon who has the power to control smaller demons. This empathy resonated even more profoundly when it was revealed that Kiga-chan was the dream demon’s sibling.

The dynamic between Nayuta and the dream demon went through a significant transformation. Initially, the dream demon was reluctant to cooperate with Nayuta. But as the narrative unfolded, they recognized the necessity of collaboration. This newfound understanding led to the dream demon agreeing to contribute 20% of their efforts towards helping Kiga-chan, marking a crucial development in the plot.

In a tense face-off, Denji, the Chainsaw Man, battled against Nayuta, the demon known for control. Despite the odds, Denji emerged victorious. In a parallel plotline, Makima, the dominant demon, embarked on a mission to rescue her companions from hell.

The encounter led her face to face with the terrifying demon of darkness. Despite the hardships, including a broken arm, Makima triumphed over the demon of darkness, rescuing her companions successfully.

Amidst the chaotic events, Nayuta proved his power and established his superiority over Makima. He demonstrated that he could exceed Makima’s abilities and exert control over Yoru, the war demon. This demonstration significantly shifted the power dynamics amongst the demons. Even though Denji didn’t express intimidation towards Yoru, he showed a certain level of respect towards Nayuta, perceiving him as a disciplinarian father figure.

Denji harbored hopes for Nayuta to lead a normal life by pursuing a college education. Nayuta’s character arc took a surprising turn when he shared a kiss with Asa, a mutual friend of theirs.

Chapter 134, thus, served as an exciting concoction of drama, tension, and unexpected twists, paving the way for the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man Chapter 135.