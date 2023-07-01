Who is Chris Hipkins Wife? Is He Married? Let’s Explore

Christopher John Hipkins, better known as Chris Hipkins, has been a prominent figure in New Zealand’s political landscape for several years now. Known for his commitment to his roles and his personable nature, Hipkins has served the nation in several significant capacities. This article will explore Chris Hipkins’ life, career, personal relationships, and, specifically, his wife, Jade Marie.

Chris Hipkins Biography

Born on September 5, 1978, Chris Hipkins is a key member of the New Zealand Labour Party. He has represented Remutaka as its Member of Parliament (MP) since the parliamentary elections of 2008, marking a significant career in New Zealand’s politics.

Before stepping into politics, Hipkins worked as a policy advisor for the Industry Training Federation and as a training manager for Todd Energy in Taranaki. He also served as an advisor in Parliament, for both Trevor Mallard and Helen Clark.

This diverse experience gave him a solid grounding in public service and an understanding of the country’s socio-political landscape, equipping him to excel in his political career.

Did Chris Hipkins Married ?

Yes, Chris Hipkins is married. He and his wife, Jade Marie, began dating in 2012 and married in 2020. The couple has two children together. They tied the knot in a ceremony held at Wellington’s Premier House, the official residence of the Prime Minister. His wife, Jade Marie, while being known across New Zealand, typically keeps a low profile and does not regularly interact with the press. Chris Hipkins’ Career in Politics Hipkins’ journey in politics has been marked by a series of significant roles. Notably, he held the positions of Health Minister from July to November 2020 and Minister for the COVID-19 response from November 2020 to June 2022. His tenure during the COVID-19 pandemic was particularly noteworthy as he took on the challenging role of leading New Zealand’s response to the global health crisis. His calm and effective handling of the situation led to him being a familiar face in many households across the country. With Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s resignation effective from February 7, 2023, Chris Hipkins is poised to become New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister. His forthcoming major task during the election year would be to convince the populace that his party is managing the economy effectively. Who is Chris Hipkins’ Wife? Chris Hipkins is married to Jade Marie. The couple started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at Wellington’s Premier House, the official residence of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in 2020. Their wedding was attended by both current and former colleagues, including Darren Hughes and Annette King. Jade Marie, who has been in the spotlight since Hipkins’ appointment as Prime Minister, is known to keep a low profile. She is rarely seen in the media and does not speak to the press. Together, Chris and Jade have two children, the first of whom was born in November 2015.

Chris Hipkins’ Dating History

Chris Hipkins is a prominent public figure in New Zealand politics, but he has kept his personal life largely private. The details about his dating history prior to his marriage are not publicly available. Hipkins is currently married to Jade Marie. The couple started dating in 2012 and got married in 2020. They have two children together. They are generally private about their personal life, and Jade Marie, while being known across New Zealand, typically keeps a low profile and does not regularly interact with the press. It’s essential to respect the privacy of public figures like Chris Hipkins when it comes to their personal lives. While they are in the public eye due to their professional roles, their private lives, including dating history, are personal matters unless they choose to share that information publicly.

Conclusion

Christopher John Hipkins, the man set to become New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister, is a person of deep commitment and dedication. His journey from policy advisor to the highest office in the country is inspiring.

As he steps into this significant role, his wife Jade Marie, a private yet strong presence, stands by his side. Together, they form a power couple, each complementing the other, and are set to lead New Zealand into the future.