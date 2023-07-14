Dark Side Of The Ring Season 5: Release Date, & Renewal Updates

The wrestling world has always been a spectacle of muscular titans, glimmering championships, high-flying stunts, and soap opera-like storylines. It’s a world of fantasy, where audiences are treated to epic battles of good versus evil, culminating in heart-stopping finishes.

But behind the smoke and mirrors of the spectacle, there are often darker tales that play out in real life, away from the ring and its roaring crowds. This is where the riveting Canadian docuseries, Dark Side of the Ring, steps into the spotlight.

Quick Facts

No Of Season : 4

4 Release Date : To be released soon

: To be released soon Language : English

: English Genre : Drama, Sports, History, Documentary

: Drama, Sports, History, Documentary Where to watch : Hulu, Tubi TV, Pluto TV, Vice TV

: Hulu, Tubi TV, Pluto TV, Vice TV Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

Popularity of the Show

Produced by Vice Studios, Dark Side of the Ring first entered the TV landscape on April 10, 2019. Since then, the series has become a must-watch for not only wrestling fans but also those interested in gripping real-life stories.

The show has succeeded in piercing through the kayfabe, taking viewers backstage to reveal the raw and often harrowing stories of wrestling’s biggest names. From tales of drug addiction and mental health struggles to career-ending injuries and heartbreaking deaths, Dark Side of the Ring has it all.

Dark Side Of The Ring Season 5 Cancelled Or Renewed?

Adrian Adonis’ combination of in-ring talent, his ability to push buttons and boundaries with fans had him set on a path to greatness during the WWF’s golden age. Season 4 returns Tuesday, July 11 at 10pm with “The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis” on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/hqebLDSh0Q — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 3, 2023

As of now, there’s no official word from Vice Studios about the renewal or cancellation of Dark Side of the Ring Season 5. However, given the series’ popularity and the seemingly limitless well of stories to draw from, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a new season hitting screens soon.

Release Date of Dark Side Of The Ring Season 5

At present, the release date for Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 remains unconfirmed. But with its growing popularity and the abundance of untold wrestling stories, there’s a strong possibility that fans won’t have to wait too long for the next installment.

Cast of Dark Side Of The Ring Season 5



Narrated by wrestling legend Chris Jericho, the series features interviews with industry veterans like James E. Cornette, Jim Ross, and Vince McMahon, along with insights from family members and fellow wrestlers.

With their firsthand accounts and deep knowledge of the industry, these personalities add authenticity and emotional depth to each episode.

Dark Side Of The Ring Season 5 Spoiler



While specific details about Season 5 are still under wraps, given the series’ track record, it’s safe to assume that it will continue to delve into controversial and sensitive subjects within the wrestling industry.

This could mean anything from investigations into unsolved deaths, deeper dives into the industry’s rampant substance abuse issues, or profiles on wrestlers who’ve battled personal demons away from the ring.

Dark Side Of The Ring Season 4 Recap



Season 4 of Dark Side of the Ring proved to be a roller coaster ride, taking fans deeper into the tumultuous world of professional wrestling. The show delved into the tragedies that have befallen famous wrestlers, their struggles, and the mysterious circumstances surrounding their lives and careers.

We’re back with these 10 all-new episodes. Season 4 premieres May 30, 10P on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/LCxWBXhTtC — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 26, 2023

One of the most notable episodes was on the infamous Plane Ride from Hell, a private charter flight in 2002 that descended into chaos, leading to significant backlash against some of wrestling’s biggest names.

Another compelling episode revolved around the death of Chris Kanyon, exploring his struggle with his sexuality and mental health in an industry not known for its understanding.

Tonight‘s episode is about more than just a legendary wrestling family, it’s about generational trauma and the cost of the stigma that has surrounded mental health for decades. “Breaking the Cycle: The Graham Dynasty” premieres at 10pm on @vicetv and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/0R0ZDumsRc — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 13, 2023

But perhaps the darkest and most hard-hitting was the two-part episode focusing on the life and death of Chris Benoit, a respected wrestling superstar whose horrific end shocked the world.

The show didn’t shy away from detailing the tragic double-murder-suicide involving Benoit, his wife, and their son, bringing to light the disturbing links between brain injuries and mental health in contact sports.

Ratings of the Show

Dark Side of the Ring has garnered considerable praise from both fans and critics alike. With an 8.1/10 rating on IMDb and a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show has consistently been lauded for its fearless storytelling and in-depth analysis of the professional wrestling industry.

Interesting Thing about Dark Side Of The Ring Season 5

While Season 5’s specific details remain speculative, the creators have mentioned in various interviews their interest in exploring international wrestling promotions.

This could mean that the upcoming season might offer viewers insights into wrestling cultures outside North America, perhaps spotlighting stories from Mexican Lucha Libre or Japanese Puroresu.

Review of the Show

Dark Side of the Ring is a compelling watch for any fan of true crime or documentary series. It’s a hard-hitting, no-holds-barred investigation into the harsh realities of an industry often masked by spectacle and showmanship.

The series pulls no punches and offers an unflinchingly honest portrayal of the struggles, tragedies, and triumphs that define the world of professional wrestling.

Where to Watch

Dark Side of the Ring is available to watch on Hulu, Tubi TV, Pluto TV, and Vice TV. You can also find it on Vice’s official YouTube channel, which occasionally releases full episodes and exclusive clips.

Conclusion

Dark Side of the Ring is a must-watch for anyone interested in the behind-the-scenes world of professional wrestling. It’s a stark reminder that the glitz and glamor of the wrestling ring often masks a reality that’s far more complex and sometimes, downright heartbreaking.

Whether you’re a lifelong wrestling fan or a curious onlooker, this series is sure to provide a deeper understanding and appreciation of this unique form of entertainment.

