Delete Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & New Updates

As you sink into your favorite chair, the buzz of everyday life gradually fades away. You click the remote and step into the world of thrill, suspense, and mystery, the world of Delete. The enthralling twists and turns, revelations that send shivers down your spine, and the tantalizing suspense that strings you along every episode of Delete make this Thai series an absolute must-watch for all television enthusiasts. So grab your popcorn and brace yourself for an exhilarating rollercoaster ride into the intricate world of Delete. Quick Facts No Of Season : 1

1 Release Date : To be released soon

: To be released soon Language : Thai

: Thai Genre : Drama, Horror, Romance, & Thriller

: Drama, Horror, Romance, & Thriller Where to watch : Netflix

: Netflix Rating: 6.2/10 (IMDb) Popularity of the Show Since its inception, Delete has steadily carved a place for itself among a vast audience base. The gripping storyline, coupled with its unique concept of a mysterious phone camera that could erase people from existence, has proven to be a success formula. The narrative, which weaves a complex web around the lead characters, each harbouring their secrets and ulterior motives, has struck a chord with viewers worldwide. The popularity of Delete transcends boundaries, making it a sensation in not just its home country of Thailand, but globally as well. Delete Season 2 Cancelled Or Renewed? The question that’s been on everyone’s lips since the conclusion of the nail-biting finale of Delete Season 1 is whether there will be a Season 2. Still, no official announcements have been made regarding the renewal or cancellation of the show. Fans worldwide are holding their breath, hoping for the show’s renewal to delve deeper into the thrilling narrative. Release Date of Delete Season 2 Although the official announcement regarding Delete Season 2’s release date is yet to be made, the rampant speculation suggests it could possibly be in mid or late 2024. Cast of Delete Season 2

The compelling performance by the talented cast, which includes popular Thai actors, contributes significantly to the show’s success. The cast details are as follows: Nat Kitcharit as Aim

Sarika Sartsilpsupa as Lilly

Natara Nopparatayapon as Too

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying as Orn

Jaonaay Jinjett Wattanasin as Tong

Sompob Benjathikul as Too’s Father

Chertsak Pratumsrisakhon as Chart

Pattarasuda Anumanrajadhon as Nicha

Duangjai Hiransri as Yutthachai’s Wife

Chindarat Kasuya as Orn’s Mother

Dujdao Vadhanapakorn as Ms. Dollapha

Porntip Kitdamrongchai as Ploysai

Delete Season 2 Spoiler



While no official details are available about Season 2, based on the unfolding of events in Season 1, we can speculate what the next season might hold. In the possible Season 2, the narrative might explore the aftermath of the dramatic revelations of the first season.

Lilly and June, having learnt about the sinister secrets and the basement room filled with dead bodies, find themselves in grave danger. The daunting task of escaping Too and his family’s clutches who are known to resort to brutal means to keep their secrets safe, lies ahead of them.

Lilly and June might seek allies and support from unexpected quarters as they strive to expose the truth and deliver justice for the victims, thereby setting up tense and suspenseful showdowns.

Moreover, Season 2 could delve deeper into the motivations and history of Too’s family, exploring their pattern of exploiting and disposing off young women. This would add layers to the narrative and offer a more in-depth understanding of the twisted family dynamics.