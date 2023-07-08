Destined Season 2: Release Date & latest Renewal Updates

China has long been a powerhouse in creating gripping TV dramas that fascinate viewers with complex characters, intricate plots, and a detailed exploration of human emotion.

Destined, is one such captivating series that had us on the edge of our seats from the get-go. The show follows the life-altering journey of Liu Yu Ru, a resilient young woman who triumphs over adversity to forge her destiny.

Set against the backdrop of a war-torn city, the show dives deep into the intricate interplay between power, family, and personal growth, and takes viewers on a roller coaster of emotions. With the first season leaving fans yearning for more, the hype around Destined Season 2 is palpable. So, what’s in store for us in the next chapter of this intriguing tale? Let’s dive in.

Quick Facts

No Of Season : 5

5 Release Date : To be released soon

: To be released soon Language : English

: English Genre : Romance & Drama

: Romance & Drama Where to watch : CCTV, & iQiyi

: CCTV, & iQiyi Rating: 7.9/10 (IMDb)

Popularity of the Show

Destined took the TV drama world by storm, quickly rising to the ranks of the most-watched shows on the Chinese platform iQiyi, which is well-known for its array of binge-worthy content.

The show’s massive popularity is largely attributed to its riveting plot and well-crafted characters that viewers can’t help but root for. The realistic depiction of its historical setting and the roller-coaster of emotions that the characters go through have resonated strongly with audiences, both within China and internationally.

Destined Season 2: Cancelled or Renewed?

The official confirmation about Destined Season 2 is still awaited. Given the massive success of the first season, it’s expected that the second season will be greenlit. Fans are advised to wait for updates.

Release Date of Destined Season 2

While there’s no official confirmation about the release date of Destined Season 2 as of yet, fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement from the showrunners or iQiyi. Given the immense popularity of Season 1, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the next season graces our screens soon.

Cast of Destined Season 2

The ensemble cast of Destined delivered performances that left a lasting impression on the audience. The formidable duo of Jingting Bai (Gu Jiusi) and Yi Song (Liu Yuru) led the cast, creating a mesmerizing on-screen chemistry that was a cornerstone of the show’s success.

Supporting characters, played by Xueyi Liu (Luo Zishang), Haowei Zhang (Ye Shi’an), and Ray Zhang (Zhou Ye), among others, further enriched the story with their layered performances. Their acting prowess breathed life into the complex characters, making viewers invested in their arcs. The original cast is expected to reprise their roles in the second season.

Destined Season 2 Spoiler



Although the showrunners have been tight-lipped about the plot for Destined Season 2, it’s reasonable to speculate on potential directions. Liu Yu Ru and Gu Jiu Si’s relationship, which was a highlight of the first season, will likely deepen, facing new challenges and tribulations.

Their fight for justice and societal acceptance may also continue, throwing them into complex political webs. As the city further descends into the chaos of war, we can anticipate nail-biting situations that will test the mettle of our beloved protagonists.

Destined Season 1 Recap

The first season of Destined was a whirlwind of emotion, drama, and resilience, showcasing the lives of our protagonists in a tumultuous city. Liu Yu Ru, the tenacious daughter of a former cloth merchant, dreams of a life beyond the constraints of her family.

However, she finds herself wedded to Gu Jiu Si, the infamous son of Yangzhou’s wealthiest family, due to a series of misunderstandings. Their initial hostility gradually morphs into mutual respect and love as they navigate through personal struggles, a brewing war, and the tyranny of the Commissioner of Yangzhou.

Both Liu Yu Ru and Gu Jiu Si undergo immense character development, evolving from individuals burdened by familial constraints to influential figures who inspire change in a time of distress. Despite their personal hurdles, they come together to spark a revolution that drastically impacts the city’s fate.

The first season culminated with the couple emerging as pillars of strength and hope, winning the hearts of many by demonstrating the power of resilience, sacrifice, and love.

Ratings of the Show

The critical acclaim Destined received speaks volumes about its quality. The first season bagged a solid 7.9/10 on IMDb, indicating its strong reception among the viewers. On MyDramaList, the audience rating stands at an impressive 8.5, a testament to the impactful storytelling and compelling performances delivered by the cast.

Interesting Things About Destined Season 2

While specific details about Season 2 remain under wraps, the hints dropped by the cast and crew promise exciting developments. The political intricacies, which played a secondary role in Season 1, might take center stage in Season 2.

Moreover, the evolution of Liu Yu Ru and Gu Jiu Si’s relationship will continue to serve as the backbone of the narrative, with potential new twists and turns that could keep viewers guessing.

Review of the Show

Destined has been applauded for its detailed historical representation, meticulous character development, and intense plot twists. The drama encapsulates the resilience of human spirit and the power of love in the face of adversity, delivering a visual spectacle that tugs at the heartstrings.

With an engaging storyline, remarkable performances, and well-crafted production design, the series promises a gripping viewing experience. The much-anticipated Season 2 is expected to carry forward this legacy, further enriching the drama’s captivating universe.

Where to Watch

Destined is officially available for streaming on both iQiyi, and CCTV where you can catch up on Season 1 and stay tuned for the premiere of Season 2.

Conclusion

With the success of its first season, Destined has cemented its place among the noteworthy dramas in the Chinese TV series landscape. As we await official confirmation of Season 2, the curiosity continues to build.

What twists and turns lie in the lives of Liu Yu Ru and Gu Jiu Si? How will they navigate the tumultuous political and personal challenges? Whatever the case may be, one thing is for sure: viewers around the globe will be tuning in to find out.

There’s no denying the monumental impact Destined has had on viewers, both within and beyond China. As fans, we wait with bated breath for the next chapter in this captivating saga, and the epic journey of Liu Yu Ru and Gu Jiu Si that awaits us in Destined Season 2. Let’s get ready for another exciting season of this enthralling series!

