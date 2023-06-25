Detective Conan Chapter 1114: Release Date, Spoiler, & Raw Scans

Popularity of the Show Detective Conan’s charm lies in its enticing plot lines and memorable characters, making it one of the most influential manga series of our time. Since its inception in 1994, the series has garnered a fanbase that spans continents, illustrating the universal appeal of Aoyama’s narrative style. With over 1000 chapters and counting, Detective Conan’s longevity is a testament to its enduring popularity and relevance. Release Date of Detective Conan Chapter 1114

Manga enthusiasts across the globe have marked their calendars for the release of Detective Conan Chapter 1114. Scheduled to hit the stands and screens on July 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. JST, this chapter promises to enthrall fans with another chapter in the life of Conan.

Cast of Detective Conan Chapter 1114



Ran Mori (Rachel Moore in the English Dub): Ran is Shinichi’s childhood friend and love interest. She is a skilled martial artist. After Shinichi’s disappearance, she takes care of Conan, not knowing that Conan is actually Shinichi.

Kogoro Mori (Richard Moore in the English Dub): Kogoro is Ran’s father and a private detective. He often finds himself involved in murder cases that Conan helps him solve.

Heiji Hattori: Heiji is a high school detective from Osaka and is considered Shinichi’s rival. He is one of the few characters who knows Conan’s true identity.

Kazuha Toyama: Kazuha is Heiji’s childhood friend and love interest. She has a friendship with Ran and is skilled in aikido.

Ai Haibara/Shiho Miyano (Vi Graythorn in the English Dub): Ai is a former member of the Black Organization who developed the poison that shrunk Shinichi. After her own transformation into a child, she takes on the pseudonym Ai Haibara and joins Conan in his investigation, hoping to find a cure.

Gin and Vodka: These two are members of the Black Organization who are often seen working together. Gin is the one who forced the poison down Shinichi’s throat.

Hiroshi Agasa (Herschel Agasa in the English Dub): Dr. Agasa is a close friend of Shinichi’s family and a genius inventor. He provides Conan with various gadgets to aid him in his investigations.

The Detective Boys (The Junior Detective League in the English Dub): This group of elementary school children consists of Conan Edogawa, Ai Haibara, Ayumi Yoshida, Mitsuhiko Tsuburaya, and Genta Kojima. They often find themselves in the midst of cases that Conan helps them solve.

Eri Kisaki (Eva Kaden in the English Dub): Eri is Ran’s mother and Kogoro’s estranged wife. She is a successful attorney.

Iori Muga: Iori Muga is Momiji’s butler and bodyguard. It was revealed in the previous chapter that he has a scar on his arm and had protected Momiji when she was younger.

Momiji Ooka: Momiji is a high school karuta champion who claims to be Heiji’s fiancée due to an incident when they were children.

These are just a few of the numerous characters that populate the rich and expansive world of Detective Conan. Each character contributes significantly to the series, and their development is intricately woven into the plot’s progression.