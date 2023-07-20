Devil Comes At Night Part 2: Release Date Updates & Renewal Status

As fans of horror and thrillers, we have a penchant for fear-inducing narratives, haunting visuals, and unexpected plot twists that keep us at the edge of our seats.

One such tale of terror that made a significant impact recently is the chilling film, The Devil Comes At Night. The movie’s popularity soared, not only for its spine-chilling storyline but also for its unique plot twists and intriguing cast.

Quick Facts

No Of Season : 1

1 Release Date : To be released soon

: To be released soon Language : English

: English Genre : Horror

: Horror Where to watch : Vudu

: Vudu Rating: 4.6 /10 (IMDb)

Popularity of the Show

The Devil Comes At Night hit our screens in 2023 and captivated the audience with its unanticipated twists and horrific storyline. The horror-thriller, directed by Scott Leaver and written by Ryan Allen, Adrienne Kress, and Scott Leaver, takes us on a journey of unexpected terror and suspense that leaves us yearning for more.

The Devil Comes At Night Part 2 – Cancelled or Renewed?

As of now, there is no official confirmation about The Devil Comes At Night Part 2. However, considering the unresolved ending of the first part, it’s plausible that a sequel might be in the works and renewed soon.

Release Date The Devil Comes At Night Part 2

While fans eagerly wait for an official announcement regarding the release of The Devil Comes At Night Part 2, the release date is yet to be declared. However, given the cliffhanger ending of the first part, it’s reasonable to anticipate a sequel.

Cast of Devil Comes At Night Part 2



The gripping narrative of The Devil Comes At Night is brought to life by a talented cast, including Ryan Allen as Ben, Adrienne Kress as Amy, Jason Martorino as the eerie Mason, Elias Zarou as Jack, and others. The cast’s impeccable performances amplify the suspenseful atmosphere, drawing viewers into the disturbing world of the film.

The Devil Comes At Night Part 2 Spoiler The Devil Comes At Night Part 2 promises to expand upon the thrilling mysteries established in Part 1. The doppelganger’s identity remains enigmatic; Part 2 might delve into his backstory, revealing why the cult so fervently desires him. Are there supernatural elements at play or is his past tangled with the cult? Amy’s fate is another gripping narrative thread. After surviving Part 1, she may now embody the role of the unanticipated heroine, determined to protect herself and her home from the menacing cult. We can expect a blend of suspense, action, and personal growth. Intrigue within the cult could also unfold. Power struggles and diverse agendas might surface, leading to internal chaos which could be exploited by Amy and the doppelganger. New characters may join the fray, providing Amy with unexpected alliances or further complications. Meanwhile, the former church may hold its own secrets, playing a more integral role in Amy’s struggle. Expect The Devil Comes At Night Part 2 to deliver another dose of suspense and horror, building upon the success of Part 1 with new revelations, heart-pounding encounters, and an immersive exploration of its unique world.

Devil Comes At Night Part 1 Recap

In the heart of the horror-thriller genre, The Devil Comes At Night Part 1 offers a sinister narrative that deftly combines fear, intrigue, and an atmosphere of lingering dread. Let’s delve into the labyrinthine twists and turns of the first part’s plot. The Devil Comes At Night introduces us to a haunting world where the lines between friend and foe blur. Our protagonists, Ben and Amy, find their peaceful life disrupted when they encounter an intruder on their property, who eerily looks like Ben. This doppelganger presents an enigmatic aura of danger and suspense. The intruder claims to have lost his memory, a circumstance which adds a layer of intrigue. However, things take a darker turn when the real Ben and Amy realize that they aren’t dealing with a simple case of lost identity or mere home intrusion. They find themselves in an ominous game of survival as they come face to face with Mason’s cult, who seeks to possess the Ben doppelganger, supposedly the ‘devil’ in their belief. The unique nature of the protagonists’ home, previously a church, offers some protection, acting as a sanctuary against the ominous cult members. However, even within its ‘safe’ confines, they are haunted by the lurking evil. Throughout the movie, viewers are led through a series of eerie events, shocking revelations, and nerve-wracking scenes, one of which includes Amy’s horrifying encounter with the ‘devil’. The situation escalates rapidly, with an intense climax involving a violent confrontation between the intruder, the real Ben, Amy, and the cult. In an unexpected twist of fate, the real Ben meets an untimely death during this clash, leaving Amy and the doppelganger alone in the battle against the relentless cult. Despite the chaos and violence, they manage to survive the night, setting the stage for the potential horrors of Part 2. The first part concludes with an unresolved cliffhanger, leaving viewers in anticipation of the unresolved mysteries. The cliffhanger ending evokes a sense of curiosity about the intruder’s true identity, the fate of Amy, and the future encounters with the menacing cult. Furthermore, questions arise about the existence and nature of the ‘devil’ that the cult seems so hell-bent on procuring. Are there supernatural elements at play, or is it all the product of delusion and obsession? The enthralling uncertainty is a testament to the film’s compelling narrative. Thus, The Devil Comes At Night Part 1 is a bone-chilling journey through a night of terror, a tale that leaves audiences anxiously waiting for the subsequent horrors and answers that Part 2 might bring.

Ratings of the Show

Despite the mixed reviews, The Devil Comes At Night managed to carve a niche for itself in the horror genre. It holds a 4.6 out of 10 on IMDb and a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s unpredictable plot twists and narrative style have earned it a unique standing among other horror flicks.

Interesting Thing About The Devil Comes At Night Part 2

One of the most intriguing aspects of The Devil Comes At Night Part 2 is the anticipation of the unexpected. The first part was riddled with surprising revelations that consistently subverted the audience’s expectations. This unpredictability is likely to be carried forward into the sequel, promising more shocking twists and turns.

Review of the Show

While The Devil Comes At Night may not have been a blockbuster, its unique approach to storytelling sets it apart from conventional horror films. Its honest depiction of horror, intriguing plot, and remarkable twists create an engaging viewing experience. Although it faced criticism regarding certain elements, its strengths in narrative and characterization cannot be overlooked.

Where to Watch

The Devil Comes At Night is available for streaming on Vudu, Apple TV, and Prime Videos. We have to wait for updates regarding the sequel season.

Conclusion

The Devil Comes At Night may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but its ability to surprise and terrify its audience makes it a noteworthy addition to the horror genre.

With the promise of an equally, if not more, chilling sequel, it’s safe to say that the terror induced by The Devil Comes At Night is far from over. We, as fans of horror and suspense, eagerly wait for what the potential sequel has in store for us.