Is Farrah Britt Got Engaged? Whom She Is Going To Married?

Being born into a famous family inevitably comes with a unique set of challenges and opportunities. Farrah Britt, the oldest daughter of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, is one individual who knows this all too well.

However, she has adeptly handled the spotlight and utilized her visibility to pave her path. This article provides an in-depth look into Farrah’s life, her engagement, her love life, and more.

Farrah Britt Biography

Farrah Britt, born Farrah Aldjufrie, was born in 1988 to Kyle Richards and Guraish Aldjufrie. Her early life was marked by her parents’ divorce when she was just a year old.

However, Farrah has always maintained a close bond with both parents, her mother in Los Angeles and her father in Bali, Indonesia, where she spent many of her childhood summers.

Despite her reality TV lineage, Farrah chose to tread a different path. She completed her education at the University of Southern California, majoring in Social Science.

As an adult, Farrah entered the real estate industry and made a name for herself separate from her family’s fame. Today, she is a successful real estate agent with The Agency, a high-profile real estate firm founded by her stepfather, Mauricio Umansky.

Is Farrah Britt Got Engaged?

After sharing several years of her life in a committed relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Alex Manos, Farrah took to social media in November 2021 to announce her engagement. The news was met with an outpouring of well-wishes and congratulations from fans and family members alike.

As of mid-2023, Farrah and Alex remain engaged. Despite the usual flurry of wedding plans that follow an engagement, the couple has been discreet about their wedding plans. Farrah’s focus seems to be on savoring the experience and planning her wedding her way.

When is Farrah Britt Getting Married?

The date of the much-anticipated wedding is yet to be publicly announced. Farrah’s fans, followers, and well-wishers, are on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting for updates.

Although she has not disclosed much about the upcoming nuptials, Farrah confirmed in a 2022 Instagram Q&A that she had found her wedding dress, indicating that plans were indeed underway.

Whom is Farrah Britt Getting Married to?

The man to steal Farrah’s heart is none other than Alex Manos, a renowned businessman and the owner of Beverly Hills Car Club, a company known for buying, restoring, and selling vintage cars.

The pair share a common love for classic cars, and their relationship has often been captured in their fond social media posts. Their love story is a testament to their shared interests and mutual understanding, which is the bedrock of their relationship.

Farrah Britt’s Dating History

Before Alex Manos entered her life, Farrah was in a relationship with Michael Fogel, which started in 2016. However, by the end of 2017, they had parted ways.

Since 2018, Farrah’s heart has belonged to Alex Manos, a fact that she’s made evident through numerous posts on her social media channels. Farrah and Alex’s common interests, coupled with their shared experiences, have served as a strong foundation for their relationship.

Farrah Britt Personal Life

Despite her association with one of the most-watched reality TV families, Farrah has succeeded in keeping her personal life relatively private. She has strived to carve out an identity distinct from her mother’s reality TV fame, focusing on her passion for real estate and maintaining a stable, long-term relationship with Alex Manos.

She enjoys spending quality time with her loved ones and engages in various hobbies, including her shared interest in classic cars with her fiance. Farrah also maintains a close bond with her half-sisters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, from her mother’s marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

Conclusion

Farrah Britt’s journey has been a unique one. Navigating the spotlight from a young age due to her family’s fame, she has skillfully crafted her path in the real estate industry. Her love story with Alex Manos is a testament to their shared passions and deep understanding, forming a robust foundation for their impending marriage.

As Farrah prepares for this exciting new chapter, fans and followers worldwide look forward to accompanying her on this journey. Here’s to a life filled with love, success, and joy for Farrah Britt and Alex Manos.

