People Power Minister for External Relations, Evan Gil He held a meeting with his Ugandan counterpart General Odongo Jiji Abubakar, And with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, to review the bilateral agenda. The information was provided by the consultant through his social networks.

Meetings are part of a work schedule Advisoras part of the summit of the Ministerial Committee to Nonlinear motion (NAM).

Regarding the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, he explained: “We discussed the importance of strengthening our bilateral relations and the multilateral agenda for the well-being of our countries.” Currently, Azerbaijan heads the Non-Aligned Movement.

For its part, diplomatic relations between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Republic of Uganda were established on April 27, 1970, that is, more than half a century ago.

Recognition by the Government of Venezuela

In the context of the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Venezuelan foreign minister held, on Wednesday, bilateral meetings with diplomatic representatives of Asian and European countries, during which they discussed issues such as economy, culture and politics, he reported on his Twitter account.

In this regard, he indicated that he had received, in these meetings, wide appreciation for the efforts made by the government of President Nicolás Maduro on the international scene.

Similarly, Gill on Wednesday urged the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement to strengthen unity to build a new world in defense of pluralism and solidarity among peoples.

During his intervention in the ministerial meeting’s interactive debate, the foreign minister expressed the need to “progress, with a sense of urgency and priority, in what leads to the establishment of a world of peace and prosperity, in which our peoples can live a life in dignity and a future in peace and development; a world in which social justice prevails.” A just and equitable new international economic order,” refers to a State Department press release.

He pointed out that they showed their support and solidarity with the Palestinian delegation in the face of the recent attacks.