Ghosts Season 3 : Release Date Updates & Renewal Status

Ghosts, the British comedy series that gives you chills and chuckles simultaneously, is all set to return with its third season.

Since its debut on CBS One in April 2019, Ghosts has been a delight for viewers who appreciate its unique blend of humor, history, and the supernatural. Created by the team behind the much-loved Horrible Histories, the show masterfully walks the fine line between comedy and eeriness.

Quick Facts

No Of Season : 2

Release Date : To be released soon

Language : English

Genre : Sitcom

Where to watch : CBS

Rating: 7.9/10 (IMDb)

Popularity of the Show

Ghosts’ delightful ensemble of spirited specters and a modern-day couple trying to navigate life (and afterlife) in their haunted mansion has resonated with audiences worldwide.

The sitcom’s universal appeal is evident from the success of its US remake, which premiered in 2021. Its cleverly crafted historical references, subtly infused British humor, and well-rounded, lovable characters are part of the magic recipe that has made Ghosts a popular series with critics and viewers alike.

Ghosts Season 3 Cancelled or Renewed?

The show was renewed for a third season by CBS in January 2023.



The show was renewed for a third season by the CBS. Given the show’s popularity, it’s not surprising that fans will be treated to another serving of this supernatural sitcom.

Release Date of Ghosts Season 3

Eventhough the season 3 is renewed, but the release date for Ghosts Season 3 was not announced officially. Please stay tuned with us, until the latest news announced by the CBS.

Cast of Ghosts Season 3



The cast of Ghosts is, undoubtedly, one of the series’ crowning glories. A plethora of characters from different eras come alive (in their ghostly forms, of course!) thanks to the fantastic performances by an ensemble cast.

Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe brilliantly portray the living couple, Alison and Mike, while the ghostly ensemble includes Mathew Baynton as the foppish romantic poet Thomas, Simon Farnaby as the disgraced MP Julian, Martha Howe-Douglas as the Edwardian noblewoman Lady Button, and many more.

Each member of the cast has skillfully breathed life into their characters, bringing depth, charm, and an abundance of laughter to the screen.

Ghosts Season 3 Spoiler



While the specifics of Ghosts Season 3 remain a mystery, we can certainly predict the continued hilarity ensuing from the unlikely cohabitation between Alison, Mike, and the ghosts.

Expect more of the unique humor that the show is celebrated for, along with deeper dives into the backstories of the individual ghosts.

Undoubtedly, there will be new challenges and adventures, as our spectral friends continue to navigate their existence in the 21st century.

Ghosts Season 2 Recap



In Season 1, we see that Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) have inherited Button House, a sprawling, decrepit mansion filled with the ghosts of its former residents.

When Alison has a near-death experience, she gains the ability to see and interact with the house’s spectral inhabitants, leading to many comedic and heartwarming scenarios.

We’re getting into the #SDCC2023 spirit with #GhostsCBS 👻 Follow along with us on IG as we spend the day celebrating Ghosts! If you’re here and getting into the Ghosts spirit with a costume, tag us in your photos and use #GhostsSDCC for a chance to be featured on our page 📸 pic.twitter.com/zlvDGH9OA2 — CBS Studios (@CBSTVStudios) July 20, 2023

In Season 2, we can expect these relationships to be deepened and explored further. The ghosts, each from a different period in history, all have their unique quirks, personalities, and unfinished business with the living world. Their interactions with Alison and Mike, who are trying to turn the mansion into a profitable venture, likely produce numerous comedic situations. There are also potentially touching and dramatic moments, as the couple learns more about the ghosts’ past lives and their unfinished business. Tonight’s #GhostsCBS season finale has enough twists to make a gasper out of anyone. pic.twitter.com/BSzxsHszNh — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) May 11, 2023 As the only one who can see and interact with the ghosts, Alison might help them find closure, and in return, the ghosts might aid Alison and Mike in their efforts to restore and monetize Button House. One of the significant arcs in Season 2 revolved around Alison’s newfound ability to see ghosts, a result of her near-death experience in the series’ debut. This not only added a fresh dimension to the narrative but also helped deepen the connection between the living and the afterlife.

Ratings of the Show

Ghosts has been consistently well-received by both critics and viewers. The show enjoys an impressive 7.9/10 on IMDb and a solid 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting its popular and critical acclaim.

Review of the Show

Ghosts is a rare gem in the realm of comedy. It blends humor, history, and a bit of horror to create an enthralling experience that leaves viewers laughing and longing for more.

With its fantastic writing, skillful performances, and an utterly unique premise, Ghosts is a refreshing addition to the comedy genre.

Where to Watch

You can watch all the delightful episodes of Ghosts on the platforms like CBS, and Amazon Prime, where they’re available for streaming.

Conclusion

Ghosts is a delightful supernatural comedy that has successfully captured audiences’ hearts with its charming narrative, endearing characters, and timeless humor.

As we eagerly await the release of Ghosts Season 3, it’s the perfect time to revisit the previous seasons and enjoy the merry hauntings of Alison and Mike’s unforgettable spectral housemates. Here’s to more ghostly chuckles in the upcoming season!