Home Town Takeover Season 3: Release Date & Renewal Updates

For the uninitiated, Home Town Takeover may just seem like another entry into the reality home renovation genre. But for the devoted legion of fans, this HGTV show, hosted by the talented and charismatic couple, Ben and Erin Napier, is much more. It’s about community, hard work, creativity, and the magic of transformation that turns rundown spaces into breathtakingly beautiful homes.

Quick Facts

No Of Season : 2

2 Release Date : To be released soon

: To be released soon Language : English

: English Genre : Documentary & Reality

: Documentary & Reality Where to watch : HGTV

: HGTV Rating: 8.0 /10 (IMDb)

Popularity of the Show

Home Town Takeover has built a dedicated viewer base who tune in eagerly to see the Napiers work their magic on one deserving small town after another. The series’ unique concept of reviving not just individual homes but entire communities has resonated with audiences across the nation, making it one of the most beloved shows on HGTV.

Renewal Status of Home Town Takeover Season 3

The show has not officially been renewed for a third season. However, given the show’s popularity and the Napiers’ proven track record of successful renovations, there’s reason to remain hopeful for a renewal announcement.

Release Date of Home Town Takeover Season 3



Home Town Takeover made its debut on HGTV on May 2, 2021, instantly capturing the attention of viewers. The release date of Season 3 hasn’t been confirmed. We hope the date will be announced soon.

Cast Detail of Home Town Takeover Season 3



At the heart of Home Town Takeover are hosts Ben and Erin Napier. Ben, a skilled woodworker, brings his craft to the forefront, creating custom pieces for each renovation.



Erin, an artist and designer, infuses her creative vision into each project, making each renovated space truly unique. Their chemistry and shared passion for restoration work make them a beloved duo among viewers.

Home Town Takeover Season 3 Spoiler



While there’s no official confirmation on the fate of Home Town Takeover Season 3, fans of the show can surely anticipate more awe-inspiring transformations should the show return. From entire street revamps to historical building renovations, the possibilities for Season 3 are endless. Perhaps another town on the brink of oblivion will be lucky enough to feel the Napiers’ magic touch.

Home Town Takeover Season 2 Recap