In the United States, undocumented workers are the most exposed to extreme heat

By RFI reporter in Miami, David Thompson.

Every day at seven in the morning, Fernanda starts working in the sun. The young Guatemalan works in a Miami nursery school and ends her shift at four in the afternoon.

Fernanda cuts, prunes and moves plants in pots weighing several kilograms all day long. Under normal circumstances, the work is already physically demanding. But in recent days extreme temperatures have hit the south United State They just made it more stressful. Additionally, Fernanda is 4 months pregnant.

“he heat It affects all workers, but many pregnant women are forced to carry heavy things. We have called for an end to this abuse. The heat gives us terrible migraines, vomiting and convulsions.”

Temperature extremes are becoming more frequent. Working in the fields of the southern United States is getting more and more dangerous. In Florida, many employees like Fernanda are not registered.

They are not protected and are at risk of deportation. But the severity of the climate crisis has pushed them into action to demand better working conditions from their employers.

“Undocumented immigrants deserve to be treated with dignity, as human beings,” denounces Sandra, originally from El Salvador, who has been working in foster homes in Florida for 16 years. “All I want is for them to listen to me and not treat me like this is why we fight: we ask for water, shade, and time to rest during the day.”

Environmental associations mobilize

Many environmental organizations in Miami have begun to support undocumented workers. “In Miami County, we have hundreds of thousands of workers outdoors and in agriculture, construction sites, landscaping and many other areas vital to our economy,” says Oscar Londono, deputy director of NGO WeCount.

He explains that “the risk of dying from extreme heat is 35% higher than for the rest of the population. Because many of them work between 8 and 10 hours a day, without rest, without water and without shade. And now even with the current heat wave, we are really worried. If not Do something, many will die,” he warns.

In Texas, 14 people died during the heatwave. Every year in Miami about thirty people die.

In these conservative states in the south of the country, the political response has not yet materialized.

Activists Against Climate Deniers

In Florida, Gov Ron DeSantis He opposes measures to reduce global warming. He described them as “left-wing issues”.

“The governor calls anyone who cares about the environment an ‘awake.’ Denying science is really what is destroying the future of this planet,” laments artist Xavier Cortada, whose foundation seeks to raise awareness about Climate change.

Adam Roberti, director of the foundation, distributes art posters showing areas of Miami threatened by rising sea levels.

Adam Roberti shows the Cortada Foundation website on his cell phone, which shows a map of future sea level rise in Miami. © David Thompson/RFI

“People repeat what they hear on Fox News, that climate change is a communist hoax. Simply because they don’t want to know anything about the regulations that would make it possible to combat climate change,” says Roberti.

However, Florida is threatened by sea level rise, which could turn Miami into a vast, uninhabitable swamp within fifty years.