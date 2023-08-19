In the annals of baseball, few names resonate as strongly as Anthony Rizzo. As one of the leading figures in modern-day Major League Baseball (MLB), Rizzo’s on-field exploits have captured millions of fans’ hearts.

But there’s more to the slugger than just home runs and golden gloves. Beyond the green expanse of the baseball field lies a man of character, strength, and a heart brimming with love. Dive with us into the life of Anthony Rizzo – on and off the pitch.

Who is Anthony Rizzo?

Born on August 8, 1989, Anthony Vincent Rizzo embarked on his professional baseball journey when the Boston Red Sox picked him during the 2007 MLB draft.

However, it was during his stints with the San Diego Padres and, most notably, the Chicago Cubs that Rizzo truly came into his own.

Under the Cubs’ banner, he tasted unparalleled success, helping them clinch the coveted World Series title in 2016 after a wait of over a century.

His sporting journey saw another turn in 2021 when Rizzo began adorning the New York Yankees’ jersey. With three All-Star appearances and a plethora of individual accolades, Rizzo’s professional life screams of success. But the same dedication and commitment echo in his personal life too.

Is Anthony Rizzo Married?

The love story of Anthony Rizzo is as enchanting as his baseball journey. Yes, the MLB star is taken. Rizzo married his sweetheart, Emily Vakos, on December 29, 2018. Their relationship had been the talk of the town since Rizzo proposed in June 2017.

The romantic proposal happened in Arizona during the Cubs’ spring training, adding another layer of magic to their enchanting tale. The wedding was a testament to their love, attended by fellow baseball luminaries and celebrities.

Who is Anthony Rizzo’s Wife?