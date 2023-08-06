Chad Prather is a name that resonates with many Americans who tune into YouTube for comedic insights and political commentaries.

With a cowboy persona and a sharp sense of humor, Prather has become a significant figure in both entertainment and politics.

This article explores Prather’s life, career, relationships, and personal endeavors, revealing a multifaceted personality.

Who is Chad Prather?

Born on December 9, 1972, in Ramsey, New Jersey, Chad Prather is a conservative political commentator, comedian, and internet personality.

He rose to fame with his witty and engaging YouTube videos, where he often appeared as a cowboy, sharing humorous and thought-provoking insights.

He has hosted The Chad Prather Show on BlazeTV and made appearances on Fox News, CNN, and other media platforms. His unique style and bold opinions have garnered him a substantial following.

Is Chad Prather Divorced?

Yes, Chad Prather is divorced. He was married to Jadrien Berry Prather, a nurse known as Jade, for nine years. Although the exact reason for their divorce remains private, rumors have swirled about possible infidelity on Chad’s part.

However, both Chad and Jadrien have maintained a co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children, underlining their commitment to family despite their separation.

Who is Chad Prather’s Ex-Wife?

Jadrien Berry Prather, Chad’s ex-wife, was a registered nurse specializing in emergency nursing.

With a degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, Jadrien worked for several years in the Arlington Independent School District before joining Cook Children’s Pediatrics in 2018.

During their marriage, she maintained a low profile, occasionally appearing in Chad’s YouTube videos to discuss family values and shared parenting responsibilities.

Chad Prather’s New Partner

Following his divorce, Chad Prather entered into a relationship with singer Jaye Lorse. The couple began dating in 2021, and they’ve kept certain aspects of their relationship private.

Despite some public speculation regarding the timing of their relationship in relation to Chad’s divorce, both Chad and Jaye appear to be enjoying their time together, frequently sharing moments of their life on social media and YouTube.

Chad Prather’s Personal Life

Chad Prather is a father to five children and has also become a father figure to Jadrien’s child from a previous relationship.

His personal life has been marked by his commitment to family, his love for comedy and political commentary, and his brief foray into politics when he expressed an interest in running for governor of Texas in 2022.

Though his political aspirations were short-lived, Chad continues to influence public opinion through his entertaining and thought-provoking content.

Conclusion

Chad Prather is a multifaceted personality who has made his mark in both entertainment and politics. From his lively YouTube channel to his political commentary and personal relationships, he has become a recognized figure in the public eye.

While his divorce and new relationship have sparked public interest, the underlying theme of his life and work revolves around his commitment to family, humor, and thoughtful insights.

His story is a testament to the complexities and challenges of living a public life while attempting to maintain private integrity.

Note: The article maintains a respectful tone and refrains from delving into unverified rumors or personal details that Chad Prather himself has not made public. Always refer to credible sources for the most accurate and up-to-date information.