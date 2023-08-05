Gunther, an outstanding WWE wrestler known for his fearsome presence and record-breaking achievements, has not only made a name for himself in the professional wrestling world but also in his personal life.

With rumors swirling around his marital status, many fans are keen to know more about Gunther’s life outside the ring. This article delves into who Gunther is, his marital status, details about his wife, age, personal life, and concludes with insights into his impact on professional wrestling.

Who is Gunther?

Gunther, whose real name is Walter Hahn, is a prominent Austrian professional wrestler, revered as one of the toughest rivals in the sport.

Famously known as Walter in his early days, he earned recognition in Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw), Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), and Progress Wrestling.

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 250 pounds, Gunther’s commanding presence in the ring has made him a force to be reckoned with.

After joining WWE’s NXT UK brand in 2019, where he held the NXT United Kingdom Championship for 870 days, he made his way to the WWE SmackDown brand.

Under the name Gunther, he remains undefeated on WWE’s main roster and holds the WWE Intercontinental Champion title, with the longest run in the 21st century and the third-longest in history.

Is Gunther Married?

Yes, Gunther is happily married. Gunther and Jinny’s love story began when they met on the independent wrestling circuit.

Their shared passion for the sport and understanding of the challenges that come with life as a professional wrestler allowed them to forge a deep connection. What started as a friendship evolved into a romantic relationship, and the two became inseparable.

His marriage to Jinny, a retired English professional wrestler, has garnered attention from fans and media alike. Their wedding was a grand affair, held at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square in the United Kingdom.

The guest list included many fellow wrestlers, friends, and family members, who gathered to celebrate the union of these two wrestling stars.