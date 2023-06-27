Jinx Chapter 28: Spoiler, Release Date, Raw Scan

Jinx is a popular manhwa series penned by the acclaimed author Mingwa, known for its compelling storytelling and detailed artistry. It has attracted a large audience with its unique blend of fantasy and drama, expertly woven with threads of suspense and intrigue. Chapter 28 of this manhwa promises another exciting development in this captivating journey. So, let’s dive in and explore what we know so far.

Quick Facts

No Of Chapter: 27

27 Release Date : July 09, 2023

: July 09, 2023 Language : Korean

: Korean Genre : Action, Drama, & Romance

: Action, Drama, & Romance Where to Read: Lezhin Comics

Jinx Chapter 28 Release Date

The release date of Jinx Chapter 28 is confirmed to be on July 09, 2023. This highly anticipated chapter is set to present another thrilling segment of this intricate tale that has captivated readers worldwide.

Time Zone for Jinx Chapter 28

Jinx Chapter 28 will be available for readers in different time zones as follows:

British Summer Time: 3:00 PM; July 09, 2023

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM; July 09, 2023

Australian Central Time: 2:00 AM; July 10, 2023

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM; July 09, 2023

Central Time: 9:00 AM; July 09, 2023

Japan Standard Time: 11:00 PM; July 10, 2023

Korea Standard Time: 11:00 PM; July 10, 2023

India Standard Time: 7:30 PM; July 09, 2023

Jinx Chapter 28: Spoilers

The upcoming chapter sets the stage for a series of dramatic events. Kai, an important character, seems to be facing significant health issues. In a startling revelation, his ankles are joined to the wrong joint, requiring urgent surgical intervention. The situation creates a somber atmosphere among Kai’s friends, who strive to offer encouragement and support but find their words falling on deaf ears. This disturbing news sends Kai into a spiral of panic and disbelief, culminating in a breakdown.

Adding an intriguing twist to the narrative, Jin Ri and Key, who share a strong bond, yet often engage in playful banter and seemingly irritating encounters, feature prominently in this chapter. Despite Kai’s personal turmoil, the manhwa beautifully captures the essence of these relationships, portraying the complexity and depth of their emotions.

Jinx Chapter 27 Recap: A Brief Look into the Past

In the thrilling installment of Jinx Chapter 27, we dive deep into an intense plot that revolves around a daring prison escape. Our protagonists – Jinx, Kimi, and Rangga – embark on a perilous mission to free their friend Bali, who has been imprisoned under harsh and degrading conditions.

The chapter opens with the trio making their way to the prison. The sight of their friend, visibly weaker and bearing signs of physical mistreatment, fuels their determination to liberate him. They are left shocked and distressed at the brutal treatment meted out to Bali and are resolved to save him from this unbearable torment.

Devising an escape plan, they cautiously gather critical information from fellow inmates, all the while avoiding arousing any suspicion. The key to their plan lies in accessing the prison officer’s office – a daunting task given the high security. Yet, driven by desperation and their unwavering loyalty towards Bali, they risk it all and successfully manage to steal the necessary keys.

This audacious operation underscores their unyielding spirit and the strong bond that ties them together. It also illustrates their resourcefulness and tenacity in the face of adversity. Despite the perilous circumstances, their teamwork and courage shine through, leading them towards their goal – freedom.

Their escape is far from smooth, fraught with challenges at every step. The group has to navigate through dense forests and cross tumultuous rivers, all the while pursued by relentless prison officers. This adrenaline-fueled journey is marked by danger, suspense, and a sense of urgency that keeps the readers on the edge of their seats.

Emerging from this harrowing experience, the group finally finds sanctuary. Their shared ordeal reinforces their bond and highlights their resilience. Yet, this escape also serves as a grim reminder of the hardships that life has thrown at them.

As they catch their breath, a bittersweet realization hits them – they must part ways and return to their respective lives. This moment marks the end of an intense and emotionally charged chapter, leaving readers eager for the subsequent developments.

Chapter 27 of Jinx is thus a testament to the power of friendship, the will to survive, and the strength of human spirit. The plot thickens as we delve into the upcoming chapters, promising more exciting twists and turns in the lives of Jinx, Kimi, Rangga, and Bali.

Jinx Chapter 28 Raw scan

Based on the standard publishing schedule for manhwa like “Jinx”, the raw scans or the untranslated versions of the chapters usually come out 3-4 days before the official release of the English version. However, this timeline can vary depending on the publisher and the specific series.

If Jinx Chapter 28 is scheduled for release on July 9, 2023, as per the information provided, then we can expect the raw scans to be available around July 5 or 6, 2023

About Jinx

Jinx is the intriguing tale of Dan Kim, a physical therapist plagued by persistent bad luck. When he finally lands a job treating Jaekyung Joo, a highly-paid MMA fighter, it seems like a dream come true. But Jaekyung has his peculiarities, needing a unique form of therapy before his fights. The catch is that Jaekyung is a beast not just in the ring, but also in the bedroom, leaving Dan uncertain if he can handle the formidable fighter’s demands.

Where to Read Jinx

For avid readers of this spellbinding manhwa, lezhin.com is the best platform to find the latest chapters of Jinx. This website is a hub for manhwa enthusiasts, offering a vast collection of manhwa spanning across various genres. Here, readers can easily access Jinx and even read some chapters for free.

Conclusion

Chapter 28 of Jinx is a highly anticipated installment that promises to unfold more secrets and present unexpected twists in the story. Whether it’s the life-altering news for Kai, the emotional dynamics between Jin Ri and Key, or the relentless tension that fuels the narrative, Jinx continues to engage readers with its artful storytelling. As we eagerly await the release of the next chapter, we’re reminded of the compelling journey so far. From adventurous escapades to complex relationships, Jinx remains a captivating manhwa, leaving readers eagerly awaiting the next turn in this roller coaster ride.

Jatin Gupta is an acclaimed author who has seamlessly blended his passion for writing with his adoration for anime, creating a unique narrative style that resonates with fans across the globe. Born and raised in India, Jatin was always captivated by storytelling, developing an avid interest in anime from a young age. Jatin’s fascination with anime not only shaped his formative years but also significantly influenced his writing style, giving his narratives a vibrant, visual dimension rarely seen in traditional literature.