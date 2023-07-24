Jinx Chapter 30 : Release Date & Renewal Updates

Welcome fellow Manhwa enthusiasts! We are back to explore another sensational chapter of the mesmerizing world of Jinx, a compelling manhwa series from Lezhin Comics.

Penned and illustrated by the talented Mingwa, Jinx is a captivating blend of genres encompassing drama, romance, action, and slice of life, leaving readers enraptured with its magnetic narrative and enchanting artwork.

If you’re a seasoned manga aficionado, Jinx is a series you won’t want to miss on the South Korean webtoon platform, Lezhin Comics.

Quick Facts

No Of Chapter: 29

29 Release Date : July 29, 2023

: July 29, 2023 Language : Korean

: Korean Genre : Action, Drama, & Romance

: Action, Drama, & Romance Where to Read: Lezhin Comics

Popularity of the Show

With each chapter released, Jinx has captured the hearts and imaginations of readers worldwide, cultivating a diverse fan base that transcends borders.

Its growing popularity is reflected in its high ranking on Lezhin Comics, with an impressive readership spanning English, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese audiences.

Its appeal lies not only in its distinctive storytelling and striking artwork, but also in the relatable, multi-dimensional characters that tug at our heartstrings, leaving us yearning for more.

Release Date of Jinx Chapter 30

The much-anticipated Chapter 30 is slated for release on July 29, 2023. Mingwa continues to excite us, spinning a narrative that’s immersive, thought-provoking, and enticing, and the wait is finally over for another thrilling installment of Jinx.

British Summer Time: 3:00 PM; July 29, 2023

3:00 PM; July 29, 2023 Eastern Time: 10:00 AM; July 29, 2023

10:00 AM; July 29, 2023 Australian Central Time: 2:00 AM; July 30, 2023

2:00 AM; July 30, 2023 Pacific Time: 7:00 AM; July 29, 2023

7:00 AM; July 29, 2023 Central Time: 9:00 AM; July 29, 2023

9:00 AM; July 29, 2023 Japan Standard Time: 11:00 PM; July 30, 2023

11:00 PM; July 30, 2023 Korea Standard Time: 11:00 PM; July 30, 2023

11:00 PM; July 30, 2023 India Standard Time: 7:30 PM; July 29, 2023

Cast of Jinx Chapter 30

The series revolves around the main character Jin Ri, a character that has caught the hearts of readers with his relatable struggles and complex persona.

Other characters like Donghae, Heechul, and Taemin, from the band Super Junior, have further enriched the narrative with their varied personalities and dynamics with Jin Ri.

Raw Scan Release for Jinx Chapter 30

For those who cannot wait to devour the latest chapter, the raw scan version will be released a few days before the official release, on July 26, 2023. This gives dedicated fans a sneak peek into the upcoming developrements in the story.

Jinx Chapter 30 Spoiler

Chapter 30 is anticipated to bring new revelations and progress in the character’s lives. With spoilers suggesting that Jin Ri will be settling into a new apartment, and unexpected visitors disrupting his peace, there’s much to look forward to.

Jin Ri’s interactions with his bandmates and his contemplation over his feelings for Qian will add depth to his character development.

Jinx Chapter 29 Recap

In the mesmerizing world of Jinx, Chapter 29 has been a pivotal narrative landmark. Here’s a deeper look into this compelling chapter, which threw us headlong into a whirlwind of emotions, suspense, and revelations. Chapter 29 commenced with Emily making an intriguing discovery in the attic – an old, dust-covered diary. As she leafed through the fragile pages, she stumbled upon secrets that shrouded her family’s past. Unraveling these hidden mysteries, the diary took Emily on a gripping journey through the experiences and emotions of her ancestors. The narrative masterfully juxtaposed Emily’s present struggles with those of her predecessors, offering a layered exploration of her character. While Emily embarked on a quest to unearth her family’s secrets, Alex, her best friend, found herself entangled in her love triangle. The inner turmoil Alex faced as she juggled her feelings for her longtime friend, Peter, and her new love interest, Jake, added a layer of emotional complexity. As Alex deliberated over her affections, readers were swept into her innermost thoughts, fears, and yearnings, adding a rich emotional texture to the story. Jinx Omegaverse Chapter 29/? (⚠️NSFW⚠️)#JooJaekyung #KimDan #Jinx #JinxManhwa #Jinx_Manhwa pic.twitter.com/F3QW9u4mGH — ☔️JAEDAN ☔️ (@jaedanxbl_) June 15, 2023 In a parallel subplot, Sam, a close friend of Emily and Alex, wrestled with his self-esteem issues. His journey towards self-discovery was beautifully portrayed as he found his true identity through his artistic abilities. Sam’s poignant subplot offered a touching exploration of the struggles faced by many young individuals. Chapter 29 was also notable for the surprising twists it introduced into Jin Ri’s life. The main character, Jin Ri, was confronted by unexpected challenges and revelations that tested his resilience and resourcefulness. The mystery around Jin Ri’s past started to unravel, hinting at the dramatic revelations that lay ahead in the forthcoming chapters. In a thrilling turn of events, Jin Ri had to confront his past, a surprising encounter that left him grappling with emotions and memories he’d long buried. The reappearance of an old adversary further thickened the plot, culminating in a suspenseful cliffhanger that left readers on the edge of their seats. Jinx Chapter 29: thuần hóa Jaekyung!

by u/otakugo in OtakuGO This chapter was rife with tension, revelations, and plot twists, all beautifully tied together by Mingwa’s impeccable storytelling. The intertwining narratives of Emily, Alex, Sam, and Jin Ri struck a chord with the readers, making Chapter 29 a captivating read. Whether it was Emily’s emotional journey into her family’s past, Alex’s romantic conundrum, Sam’s artistic self-discovery, or Jin Ri’s confrontation with his past, Chapter 29 had it all. This chapter left a lasting impression on readers, fueling anticipation for the enthralling developments anticipated in Chapter 30. It was indeed a captivating installment of the Jinx series.

Ratings of the Show

Jinx continues to hold strong ratings, with fans lauding its exceptional storytelling, engaging plot twists, and relatable character portrayals. Its mix of emotional depth and dramatic intensity has struck a chord with readers, reflected in its consistently high ratings.

Review of the Show

Jinx has been praised for its seamless blend of various genres and realistic depictions of the struggles of its characters. The narrative’s emotional depth and the author’s attention to detail in character development have been lauded by readers and critics alike.

Where to Read

To dive into the compelling world of Jinx, head over to the official Lezhin Comics website. The platform houses all chapters of Jinx, allowing readers to binge on the engrossing tale at their convenience.

Conclusion

Jinx has undoubtedly captured the hearts of manhwa enthusiasts around the world. With its compelling narrative, well-developed characters, and intricate blend of drama and romance, it has established itself as a must-read.

The wait for Chapter 30 has only heightened the anticipation and excitement among fans, eager for another enthralling journey into the world of Jinx. Don’t miss out on this exhilarating tale, and join us in witnessing the unfolding saga on Lezhin Comics!

Ashok Bishnoi, an esteemed author with a passion for manga and manhwa, brings their boundless creativity to life in his literary works. Inspired by the rich narratives and artful storytelling of Japanese and Korean comics, Ashok’s writings exhibit complex characters, dynamic plotlines, and an immersive universe. A renowned figure in the manga and manhwa community, his distinct narrative style offers readers a unique journey, merging the immersive world of graphic novels with the depth of traditional literature.