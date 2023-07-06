Who is John Travolta Girl Friend? Is John Travolta Dating Anyone?

John Travolta, one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, has a career that spans five decades and includes many iconic roles. Known for his charm and captivating screen presence, Travolta’s personal life, specifically his love life, has been a subject of much interest and speculation.

This article delves into the life and career of the Hollywood superstar, from his humble beginnings to his iconic roles, and, of course, his dating history.

Who is John Travolta?

Born John Joseph Travolta on February 18, 1954, in Englewood, New Jersey, Travolta first caught the public’s eye with his appearances in the TV show Welcome Back, Kotter from 1975 to 1979. His charismatic persona and dancing skills were later showcased in the hit films Saturday Night Fever and Grease.

A versatile actor, Travolta also starred in the cult classic Pulp Fiction and other notable movies such as Face/Off and A Civil Action. Aside from his acting career, Travolta is a certified pilot and has a deep passion for aviation.

Is John Travolta Married?

John Travolta was married to Kelly Preston, an accomplished actress and former model. They met in 1989 during a screen test for the film The Experts, and despite Preston being married to actor Kevin Gage at the time, the chemistry between Travolta and Preston was undeniable.

They got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 1991 in Switzerland and tied the knot later that year. They had three children together: Jett, Ella, and Benjamin. Sadly, their eldest son, Jett, passed away in 2009, and Kelly Preston lost her battle with breast cancer in 2020.

John Travolta Dating History

Before marrying Kelly Preston, Travolta was romantically linked to several high-profile women. His first public relationship was with actress Diana Hyland, who he met on the set of the TV movie The Boy in the Plastic Bubble. Despite an 18-year age difference, the two fell deeply in love. Sadly, Hyland was diagnosed with breast cancer and passed away in 1977, leaving Travolta heartbroken.

After Hyland’s death, Travolta dated several other notable women, including French actress Catherine Deneuve and American actress and model Marilu Henner. He also had a brief relationship with Brooke Shields in 1981.

John Travolta’s Career

Travolta’s career is marked by highs and lows. After achieving success in the ’70s and early ’80s with Welcome Back, Kotter, Saturday Night Fever, Grease, and Urban Cowboy, his career faced a slump in the late ’80s.

However, Travolta made a phenomenal comeback in the ’90s, starting with his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. His performance in the film earned him an Academy Award nomination and reignited his career. He went on to star in other successful films like Get Shorty, Face/Off, and Primary Colors.

John Travolta’s Previous Relationships

In the early years of his stardom, Travolta was linked to a few celebrities. After Diana Hyland, he had a brief relationship with actress Anita Gillette in 1976. Later that year, he dated French actress Catherine Deneuve.

His most publicized romance prior to Kelly Preston was with actress Marilu Henner, which lasted intermittently until 1985. However, his most enduring relationship has been with Kelly Preston, whom he was with for almost 30 years.

Who is John Travolta’s Current Girlfriend?

John Travolta had not publicly confirmed any romantic relationships following the passing of his wife, Kelly Preston, in 2020. He has been grieving the loss of his wife and spending time with his family, especially with his two children, Ella and Benjamin.

Travolta has always been private about his personal life, and after such a significant loss, it is understandable that he would take time to heal and focus on his family. Since his wife’s passing, Travolta has shared various posts on his social media expressing his love and longing for Preston. Please keep in mind that everyone’s journey through loss and grief is unique, and it is entirely up to John when and how he decides to move forward with his personal life. It’s important to respect his privacy during this difficult time.

Conclusion

John Travolta’s impressive career is matched only by his resilience and commitment to his craft. Despite experiencing personal tragedies, he has persevered, continuously reinventing himself and staying relevant in an ever-changing industry.

His dating history is a testament to his charismatic and intriguing personality. As Travolta continues to age gracefully, one can only look forward to the new chapters that will unfold in his life and career.