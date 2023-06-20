Legend of the Northern Blade Chapter 161: Spoiler, Raw Scan, Release Date

Immerse yourself once again in the spellbinding world of martial arts, mysterious adventures, and unrelenting vengeance with the Legend of The Northern Blade. This top-rated Korean manhwa, famed for its gripping narrative and dynamic characters, is set to release its much-anticipated Chapter 161. Fasten your seatbelts, fellow manhwa enthusiasts, as we venture into a saga of action, mystery, and intricate plot twists that are sure to blow your mind.

Quick Facts

No Of Chapter: 160

160 Release Date : June 27, 2023

: June 27, 2023 Language : Korean

: Korean Genre : Action, Adventure, Fantasy

: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Where to Read: TappyToon, & MangaDex

Popularity of the Show:

The Legend of The Northern Blade has carved a niche for itself within the global manhwa landscape. The exhilarating narrative of Ji Yeo-un’s journey through the murim world, woven intricately with martial arts and elements of cultivation, has captivated readers far and wide. The raw appeal of the storyline coupled with the depth of its characters has made it a resounding success not only in South Korea but also around the globe.

Release Date of Legend of the Northern Blade Chapter 161

Block your calendars as the Chapter 161 of Legend of The Northern Blade is set to be released on June 27, 2023. Given the cliffhanger of the last chapter, the growing anticipation amongst the fans is quite palpable. The countdown to the release has already begun and it seems like time just can’t move fast enough!

Cast of Legend of the Northern Blade Chapter 161

Although manhwa does not have a physical cast like a TV show, the characters in this story are all brought to life through the superb illustrations and vivid storytelling. Our protagonist, Ji Yeo-un, continues to steal the limelight with his intense persona, and his half-siblings, competing for the position of High Priest, add an extra layer of drama to the plot.

Legend of The Northern Blade Chapter 161 Spoiler

In the much-awaited Chapter 161, we anticipate a dramatic showdown between Moowon and his sister, Sae-Ron. This confrontation promises to be Moowon’s most challenging test to date. As Silent Night continues its march towards global dominance, Moowon will likely have to make unthinkable sacrifices to ensure their defeat.

Legend of The Northern Blade Chapter 160 Recap



The chapter begins with our protagonist, Moowon, engrossed in intense training within the seclusion of the mountains. His primary focus lies in mastering the same strategies that his ancestors once wielded. As he grapples with the intricacies of his inherited techniques, a sudden and unexpected ambush breaks his peaceful solitude.

This sneak attack doesn’t only test Moowon’s martial prowess but also his mental strength. Despite being heavily outnumbered, Moowon manages to fend off his attackers, thanks to the help of an enigmatic ally. This unexpected assistance not only sparks curiosity about this mysterious helper’s identity but also leaves readers anticipating a possible future alliance.

The plot thickens when Moowon returns to the mainland, only to be informed that a close friend has been kidnapped by an unidentified adversary. The devastating news intensifies his thirst for revenge. Fuelled by a combination of heartbreak, anger, and determination, Moowon embarks on a relentless mission to save his friend and expose the mastermind behind his father’s demise.

Moowon’s journey is fraught with trials and tribulations, challenging not just his martial abilities, but also his mental resilience and moral convictions. The shadow of his past looms heavily over him, bringing him face to face with the harsh realities of his father’s demise and the motives of those who brought about this calamity.

The chapter presents a gripping twist with the introduction of Moowon’s sister, Sae-ron. Having been long lost and now under the control of the Silent Night, Sae-ron’s introduction adds a new dimension to the narrative. This cliffhanger left the readers wondering whether Moowon will have to fight his own flesh and blood in his pursuit of justice.

The Silent Night, meanwhile, continues to grow stronger and expands its reign of terror. Even as Moowon grapples with the personal dilemma of facing off against his sister, he is made painfully aware of the Silent Night’s ever-strengthening grip. The chapter concludes with an unsettling realization that to overcome the Silent Night, Moowon may have to make sacrifices he’s not ready for.

Chapter 160, hence, serves as a pivotal point in the Legend of The Northern Blade, interlacing personal conflicts with broader issues. It sets the stage for a more dramatic and emotionally charged future, leaving readers eager for the subsequent chapters.

Raw Scan Release of Legend of the Northern Blade Chapter 161

For those fans who just can’t wait and are eager to catch a glimpse of what’s in store, the raw scans for Chapter 161 are anticipated to be released 4 or 5 days before the official release.

Ratings of the Show:

The Legend of The Northern Blade has received glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. On MyAnimeList, it enjoys an impressive rating of 8.7/10, cementing its position as a popular and critically acclaimed series.

Review of the Show:

The series continues to garner positive reviews for its masterful storytelling, compelling characters, and engrossing art style. The complexity of the plot, combined with the emotional depth of the characters, has earned Legend of The Northern Blade high praise. Readers commend the seamless blend of martial arts, action, and cultivation elements, which keep the series refreshing and exciting.

Where to Read:

Chapter 161, along with the entire series, can be accessed from the official website of the Legend of The Northern Blade. Fan translations are also available on platforms like MangaDex.

Conclusion:

Legend of The Northern Blade Chapter 161 promises to be another thrilling addition to this captivating saga. The series continues to impress with its blend of action, drama, and emotional depth. As we countdown to the release of Chapter 161, we can’t help but feel the rush of anticipation, excitement, and the thrill of what’s to come. So brace yourselves, fellow manhwa fanatics, for yet another mind-blowing chapter in the epic saga that is Legend of The Northern Blade!