Lookism Chapter 454: Spoiler, Release Date & Raw Scan

In the thriving world of Manhwa, Lookism stands tall as a beacon of immersive storytelling and remarkable artistry. Park Tae-joon has created a tale that captivates millions of readers worldwide, brimming with intrigue, emotion, and profound societal commentary. This article aims to bring all the anticipation surrounding Lookism Chapter 454 to the fore, alongside delving into the backdrop of this celebrated webtoon.

Quick Facts

No Of Chapter: 453

453 Release Date: Jun 22, 2023

Jun 22, 2023 Language : Korean

: Korean Genre : Comedy & Drama

: Comedy & Drama Where to Read: Webtoon

Popularity of the Show

Lookism’s ascent to popularity has been phenomenal. Ever since its first release on November 20, 2014, on Naver Webtoon, the series has consistently captivated fans with its gripping story arcs and relatable themes of acceptance, self-image, and bullying.

Tae-joon’s uncanny ability to weave a tale that is both thrilling and deeply reflective of society’s prejudiced gaze towards physical appearances has struck a chord with audiences, catapulting Lookism to the pedestal of the most beloved manhwa series globally.

Release Date of Lookism Chapter 454



The ardent fans’ anticipation for Lookism Chapter 454 is palpable, with the countdown to the release date making every passing second feel like an eternity. The next chapter is set to launch on June 22, 2023, on the Webtoon App. However, do note that the release timing may vary depending on the timezone.

Cast of Lookism Chapter 454



The cast of Lookism is as diverse as it is enthralling, filled with characters that breathe life into Tae-joon’s vivid world. Daniel Park, the protagonist, is the series’ beating heart, captivating readers with his relatable struggles and heartwarming resilience.

Surrounding him are a diverse group of characters including the enigmatic Eli Jang, the tenacious Park Jinyong, and the equally intriguing Hudson Ahn. Each character is integral to the storytelling, bringing unique dynamics and complexities to the plot.

Lookism Chapter 454 Spoiler



‼️#Lookism454 #LookismSpoilers‼️ HOLY FVCKING SHEET THE LAST PANEL GOES HARD!!! 🔥 Eli vs. Allied (remaining members?!) FBCK AJAJAJSJSJJSKDKDO TODAY’S CHAPTER ENDS HERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED THE NEXT CHAPTER ASAP pic.twitter.com/nqeMapKmuo — JAH (@welovelookism) June 22, 2023

While any definite storyline for Lookism Chapter 454 is yet under wraps, readers are rife with predictions. Following the captivating events of Chapter 453, it’s expected that the narrative will delve deeper into the Mental Ward’s secrets, revealing new trials for Daniel and his friends.

The Forever Man persona’s significance, Hudson Ahn’s decisions, and the looming dangers of the fourth level will undoubtedly play crucial roles in shaping the plot. With potential confrontations on the horizon, Chapter 454 promises to be a thrilling continuation of the story.

Lookism Chapter 453 Recap

Lookism Chapter 453, titled Mental Ward Level 3 (3), saw the narrative further delve into the complexities and dangers that reside within the Mental Ward, a crucial area in the story’s current arc. The chapter begins with Daniel Park and his companions continuing their investigation into the ominous facility, facing new threats and unearthing hidden secrets.

A key character in this chapter is Alexand, who discloses crucial information regarding Park Jinyong and Eli Jang’s whereabouts. This revelation adds an extra layer of suspense to the plot as it hints at the challenges the team might face in the upcoming chapters. Their camaraderie is put to the test as they must work together, making the best use of their individual skills and the limited resources at their disposal.

Chapter 453 also introduces a mysterious new character known as the Forever Man. His sudden appearance is shrouded in mystery, raising numerous questions about his role in the progressing narrative. Will he be a friend or a foe? What secrets does he hold? His existence within the plot line surely offers exciting opportunities for the storyline to develop in surprising ways.

Interestingly, one of the team members, Hudson Ahn, chooses to stay in the basement. His decision is pivotal, suggesting that there might be significant clues or developments within that part of the Mental Ward. As the narrative moves forward, readers will undoubtedly be keen to discover what this part of the facility holds and how it ties into the overarching plot.

In a testament to Daniel’s unwavering commitment to justice, Chapter 453 highlights his actions in overseeing the release of several innocent inmates on the first level of the Mental Ward.

Daniel’s insistence on not leaving the innocent behind, even in the face of danger, brings a sense of warmth to this thrilling narrative, further cementing his character’s moral compass and leadership role within the group.

As the chapter comes to a close, Alexand suggests that the team should seek assistance from someone familiar with the Mental Ward on the fourth level. This suggests that they will encounter new characters possessing critical knowledge and skills that might help them navigate the perils of the Mental Ward. The group begins preparing for their ascent to the fourth floor, fully aware of the looming dangers.

Chapter 453 ends on a cliffhanger, with hints of new organizations preparing to enter the Mental Ward, thereby adding an extra layer of complexity to the plot. The stage is set for potential confrontations and alliances in the upcoming chapters, leaving the readers on edge as they eagerly await the next part of the story in Lookism Chapter 454.