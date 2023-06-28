Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 143: Spoiler, Raw Scan & Release Date

Mercenary Enrollment or Teenage Mercenary is a highly acclaimed weekly Manhwa series that has amassed a huge fan following. Written by YC and beautifully illustrated by Rak Hyun, the manhwa revolves around a gripping military-themed plot that keeps readers on their toes.

As fans eagerly await the release of Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 143, the anticipation is palpable. This article delves into what we know about this forthcoming chapter, the series’ popularity, plot details, release date, cast, and much more.

Quick Facts

No Of Chapter : 143

143 Release Date : July 2, 2023

: July 2, 2023 Language : Korean

: Korean Genre : Action, Drama, & Slice of Life

: Action, Drama, & Slice of Life Where to read: Naver and Webtoons



Popularity of the Show

Since its inception, Mercenary Enrollment has been a breakout hit. Its complex narrative coupled with intriguing characters and Rak Hyun’s unique and captivating illustrations make it an irresistible read. The protagonist, Yu Ijin’s, tenacity and adaptability resonate with the readers, making the series one of the most popular manhwas in recent years.

Release Date of Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 143



Mark your calendars for July 2, 2023, as this is the date when Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 143 is expected to release. As the series follows a weekly release pattern, fans can look forward to a new chapter every week. Please note that this date might be subject to change due to the publisher’s schedule.

Cast of Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 143



Yu Ijin: He is the protagonist of the series. A former mercenary who has returned to his homeland after a decade, Ijin is trying to lead a peaceful life despite his turbulent past. His sharp instincts, combat skills, and strategic mindset make him a formidable character. But underneath this hardened exterior, Ijin is just a young man trying to protect his loved ones.

Cha Dusik: A charismatic and powerful figure in the manhwa, Cha Dusik is one of the first friends Ijin makes after his return. Known for his muscular physique and formidable strength, Dusik is more than just brawn. His loyalty towards his friends and his strong sense of justice make him an essential part of Ijin’s life.

Shin Yuna: The primary female character in the series, Shin Yuna is a courageous, intelligent, and empathetic character. She’s the sister of Ijin, and her protective nature makes her an endearing character. Despite her circumstances, Yuna always maintains an optimistic attitude, providing a comforting presence in Ijin’s life.

Lee Mirae: She’s another prominent female character in the series who is Yuna’s friend and Ijin’s classmate. Lee Mirae is known for her cheerful personality and kind-hearted nature, and she plays an essential role in the series’ later parts.

The distinct personality traits, strengths, and weaknesses of these characters, combined with their unique pasts and compelling narratives, enhance the overall complexity and appeal of the series, making Mercenary Enrollment a must-read for all manhwa lovers.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 143 Spoiler



With the suspense building at the end of Chapter 142, Chapter 143 is set to take the narrative to new heights. The chapter is likely to delve deeper into the consequences of Ijin’s confrontation with the bullies. It could reveal more about his past life as a mercenary, highlighting the complexities of his character.

Fans might witness more high-stakes action sequences, combined with poignant emotional scenes as Ijin tries to protect his loved ones. However, these are just speculations, and the actual content might bring about completely unforeseen developments, making the reading experience even more thrilling.