One Dollar Lawyer Season 2: Release Date & Renewal Updates

In the pulsating world of South Korean dramas, one series has managed to stir both local and global interest with its unique storyline and compelling characters – One Dollar Lawyer. This legal drama navigates the intricate corridors of law through the eyes of an unconventional attorney, Cheon Ji-Hun, who despite being a legal genius, charges a paltry sum of 1,000 won for his service.

Quick Facts

No Of Season : 1

1 Release Date : To be released soon

Language : Korean

Genre : Legal drama & Comedy

Where to watch : Netflix

Rating: 7.9 /10 (IMDb)

Popularity of the Show

One Dollar Lawyer has quickly climbed the ranks to become a beloved series worldwide, owing much to its enthralling storyline, powerful performances, and the enigmatic charm of Korean dramas. The compelling juxtaposition of Cheon Ji-Hun’s persona, his distinctive hairdo, and his approach towards his legal profession have captured the hearts of many. His intriguing interaction with the protagonist Baek Ma-Ri, an assistant prosecutor, adds to the dynamism of the series.

Renewal Status of One Dollar Lawyer Season 2

As of now, there’s no official confirmation regarding the renewal of the show. However, given the immense popularity and anticipation, fans remain hopeful.

Release Date of One Dollar Lawyer Season 2



While the first season was released a month ago, there’s a growing anticipation for the second season amongst fans. Unfortunately, as of now, no official announcement has been made regarding the release date for the second season.

Cast Details of One Dollar Lawyer Season 2

The cast ensemble of One Dollar Lawyer is led by Namkoong Min as Cheon Ji-Hoon and Kim Ji-eun as Baek Ma-ri, supported by a fantastic ensemble of Choi Dae-hoon, Lee Deok-hwa, Park Jin-woo, Gong Min-jung, and others. This section can delve into brief character descriptions and the actors’ portrayals.

One Dollar Lawyer Season 2 Spoiler



Though no official statement has been released about the plot of the second season, audiences can expect the narrative to move forward with Ji-Hun dealing with more challenging cases and exploring deeper relationships. Fans can also anticipate more about Baek Ma-Ri’s evolving legal career.

One Dollar Lawyer Season 1 Recap