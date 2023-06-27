Ragnarok Chapter 80: Release Date, Raw Scan & Spoiler

Popularity of the Show

Over the years, Record of Ragnarok has emerged as a fan-favorite in the realm of manga. This manga series has carved out a unique niche for itself, blending elements of action, supernatural elements, and mythology to tell an awe-inspiring narrative. It’s no wonder that the series has garnered such an ardent fan base, eagerly awaiting each chapter’s release to dive back into the battle of gods and humans.

Release Date of Ragnarok Chapter 80



After a week filled with speculation and eagerness, the official release date for Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 80 is finally here. The new chapter is set to grace our screens on July 25, 2023, at different times depending on the timezone.

Cast of Ragnarok Chapter 80

Record of Ragnarok’s pantheon includes a vibrant cast of characters from the realms of both man and gods. These characters represent various mythologies, from Norse to Greek to Hindu, imbuing the series with a truly international and timeless appeal. Their intricate stories, personality quirks, and heroic feats serve as the backbone of this epic saga.

Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 80 Spoiler

Chapter 80 promises a wealth of new plot developments and a focus on the human fighters. Rumors suggest the spotlight may fall on Buddha and Zerome, as they enter the arena to represent their sides.

Fans are also anticipating updates on Raiden’s situation, following his unexpected defeat by Shiva. Speculations also suggest that Okita Souji, a highly awaited character, might step into the tournament in this upcoming chapter. This chapter holds immense potential for shifting dynamics and keeping fans riveted to the page.

Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 79 Recap

In Chapter 79 of Record Of Ragnarok, we bear witness to an electric spectacle of a battle, featuring a clash between human ingenuity and divine might. The central figures in this thrilling engagement are Nikola Tesla, representing humanity, and the Canaanite god Baal, a representative of the gods. Nikola Tesla, known to us in the real world as the brilliant inventor behind alternating current (AC) electricity, takes on an even larger role in the universe of Record of Ragnarok. His genius and creativity, having transformed the course of human history, now serve as the last line of defense against the relentless onslaught of divine power. Capitulo 79 completo #RecordofRagnarok//#ShuumatsunoValkyrie//#終末のワルキューレ pic.twitter.com/oGixHsjkWG — Ped//🏛𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓶 𝓛𝓮𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓭𝓪𝓼🏛 Comissões :1/8 (@Pedyuko) June 23, 2023 As the chapter unfolds, we see Tesla’s cunning strategies and innovative use of electricity in battle. His primary weapon, an ingenious tool aptly named Alternating Current War God, embodies his scientific genius and fearless spirit. Tesla’s clever tactics and electrifying maneuvers light up the battlefield, creating an awe-inspiring spectacle that grips the reader’s attention. On the other side, we have Baal, a formidable deity from Canaanite mythology known for his immense power. His reputation precedes him, and as the battle progresses, he lives up to every bit of his divine status. Baal, wielding his signature weapon, the Lightning of Divine Punishment, stands as an imposing figure on the battlefield, leaving an indelible impression on readers. The confrontation between Tesla and Baal is not merely a clash of fists but a profound exchange of ideals. Tesla, through his defiance, embodies humanity’s tenacious spirit and relentless pursuit of progress. In contrast, Baal represents the gods’ assertion of their supremacy, displaying their raw, undiluted power. Chapter 79 reaches its climax with a surprising conclusion. Despite Tesla’s valiant efforts and innovative tactics, Baal’s divine might proves too overwhelming. The final moments of the chapter see Baal emerging victorious, marking a devastating blow to humanity’s side. Tesla’s defeat sends shockwaves through the spectators, underlining the high stakes of the Ragnarok tournament. [DISC] – Record of Ragnarok Ch. 78 – The Sun God and the Rebellious Hero

by u/asilvertintedrose in manga This chapter stands out for its fantastic portrayal of the combatants, particularly Tesla. His role in the battle illustrates the theme of human resilience and creativity in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. Despite his loss, Tesla’s spirit remains unbroken, encapsulating the essence of humanity’s indomitable will. Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 79 is a testament to the series’ ability to take historical and mythical figures, imbue them with larger-than-life qualities, and throw them into intense battles that are as thought-provoking as they are exciting. This chapter serves as a powerful setup for the following chapters, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as they eagerly await the next twist in this grand tale.

Raw Scan Release of Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 80

The raw scans for Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 80, although not currently available, are expected to circulate online roughly three to four days before the official release date. Fans can find these scans in online groups like Reddit.

Ratings of the Show

Record of Ragnarok has consistently enjoyed high ratings and glowing reviews since its debut. The manga series has won praise for its stunning art, intriguing characters, and the unique interpretation of various mythologies. It strikes a perfect balance between action, suspense, and emotional depth, thus cementing its place as a popular pick among manga readers.

Review of the Show

Record of Ragnarok presents a compelling narrative that captures the imagination. Its successful fusion of mythology and action, accompanied by exquisite artwork and character development, makes it an unforgettable journey for readers.

The intriguing premise of gods vs. humans provides endless opportunities for unexpected plot twists and adrenaline-pumping battles, which keeps the audience hooked from start to finish.

Where to Read



Fans can read the chapter in various online platforms, we highly recommended that fans read Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 80 on legitimate websites like Viz Media and Monthly Comic Zenon.

Conclusion

The release of Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 80 is not just another chapter in a manga series—it’s a cultural event that’s eagerly anticipated by fans all over the globe. As we look forward to the continuation of this epic showdown between gods and humans.

The fervor around Chapter 80 is a testament to the profound impact of this series, and it’s safe to say that the upcoming chapter is set to take us on yet another enthralling journey in the world of Record of Ragnarok.