Redo the Healer Season 2: Release Date & Other Updates

Redo the Healer is an infamous Japanese dark fantasy anime that needs little introduction among anime enthusiasts.

Deemed by some as a work of distinctive storytelling and by others as controversial, the series has drawn a mix of admiration and criticism for its adult content and its unique exploration of themes like power, vengeance, and morality. It’s bold, it’s unique, and it’s absolutely not for the faint-hearted.

The series revolves around Keyaru, a healing hero abused and exploited by his allies. In a surprising twist of fate, he gains the ability to rewind time, allowing him to exact retribution on those who wronged him.

Quick Facts

No Of Season : 1

1 Release Date : Released Soon

: Released Soon Language : Japanese

: Japanese Genre : Animation, Action, Adventure, Fantasy

: Animation, Action, Adventure, Fantasy Where to watch : HIDIVE

: HIDIVE Rating: 6.4/10 (IMDb)

Popularity of the Show

Despite of its controversial themes, Redo the Healer has amassed an immense following, especially among those who appreciate dark and mature content in anime. The series, which debuted in January 2021 and was produced by TNK Studios, immediately skyrocketed in popularity and created ripples in the anime world.

Renewal Status of Redo the Healer Season 2

Unfortunately, there is no official confirmation about the renewal of Redo the Healer for a second season. But considering the massive fan base and the cliffhanger ending of the first season, it seems plausible that a second season will be greenlit soon.

Release Date of Redo the Healer Season 2

The author has confirmed that Redo of Healer can get Season 2. Controversy has brought a lot of popularity to the series 😱https://t.co/5aG3c3bMMT — Anime Corner (@animecorner_ac) January 23, 2021

The first season of Redo the Healer aired on January 21, 2021, with 12 intriguing episodes that left viewers on the edge of their seats. Still , the official announcement regarding the release of the second season hasn’t been made yet. However, we predict the new season could grace our screens as early as 2023 or 2024.

Cast Details of Redo the Healer Season 2

In terms of cast, the series features some of the finest voice actors in the industry. The lead character Keyaru is voiced by Yūya Hozumi (Keyaru/Keyarga), while Yōko Hikasa gives voice to the alter-ego Keara.

Redo of Healer Episode 1 Preview Stills pic.twitter.com/aNL5xwJzsA — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) December 30, 2020

Other notable cast members include Ayano Shibuya (Flare Arl Grande Oral), Shizuka Ishigami (Setsuna), and Natsumi Takamori (Eve Reese), among others. If a second season materializes, it’s highly likely that these actors will reprise their roles.

Redo the Healer Season 2 Spoiler

While we don’t have an official synopsis for the second season, based on the source material and the cliffhanger ending of season 1, we can surmise a few things.

We anticipate the new season will focus on Keyaru’s quest for revenge against Bullet and explore new challenges and dynamics in Keyaru’s relationships with his allies. As always, expect more jaw-dropping plot twists, dark fantasy elements, and boundary-pushing themes.

Redo the Healer Season 1 Recap

Redo the Healer Season 1, based on the light novel series written by Rui Tsukiyo, launched a dark and twisted narrative that chronicles the life of Keyaru, a healing hero abused by his allies. This season sets the stage for Keyaru’s revenge-fueled journey, offering an unflinching portrayal of his struggle and transformation.

Redo of Healer: Season 1/ Episode 7 “The Healer Executes Justice” – Recap/ Review (with Spoilers) https://t.co/OOUZM9hSQ9

In what can be seen as an uneventful episode, a lot of blood is spilled, sex had, and we learn Keyarga may no longer be on the timeline of his previo… pic.twitter.com/COuGAJtU2y — Wherever I Look (@Wherever_I_Look) February 24, 2021

In the beginning, we’re introduced to Keyaru’s world, where healing heroes are destined to support their allies in fighting against demons. But Keyaru’s life is a far cry from heroic. His healing ability extracts a heavy toll, bringing him unimaginable pain and causing him to relive the same injuries he heals. Furthermore, his so-called allies, instead of offering support, exploit and mistreat him in unimaginable ways.

Pushed to his limits, Keyaru, driven by hatred and a thirst for revenge, discovers an ability to turn back time. He resets his life four years into the past before his torturous ordeal began. Now equipped with the knowledge of future events, Keyaru embarks on a new path, one not of a healing hero, but a vengeful avenger.

As the season progresses, we see Keyaru exact his revenge on the first of his abusers, Princess Flare Arlgrande Jioral. He erases her memory and gives her a new identity, Freia. He then liberates a demi-human slave named Setsuna, who has also been mistreated by the Jioral kingdom, and makes her his ally. The duo then meets Kureha Clyret, a fellow hero, who, unaware of Keyaru’s true intent, joins their team.

Throughout the season, Keyaru continues to plot his revenge while developing close relationships with his new allies. He realizes that he cares for them, giving an added layer of complexity to his dark character.



The season concludes with Keyaru discovering that the next target of his revenge, the Bullet of the Hero’s party, is alive. Resolved to bring him down, Keyaru and his allies venture to the next kingdom, laying the foundation for the potential second season.

In essence, Redo the Healer Season 1 is a grim and mature-themed series that intricately portrays themes of abuse, revenge, and redemption. It’s an intense, visceral journey that sheds light on Keyaru’s transformation from a tormented hero to a vengeful anti-hero. It’s a tale that pushes the boundaries of dark fantasy anime, creating a unique narrative that viewers either embrace or feel repelled by.

Ratings of the Show

The show has garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics. On IMDb, the series currently holds a rating of 6.4/10, while on MyAnimeList, it has a score of 6.3/10.

Despite the controversial content, the series managed to secure a 6.9/10 rating on Rating Graph. These figures indicate a substantial portion of viewers who have appreciated the series for its unique storytelling and mature themes.

Review of the Show

As an anime addict, Redo the Healer is undoubtedly one of the series that offers a unique flavor. While it’s controversial and not for everyone, it carves a niche for itself in the realm of dark fantasy anime. The compelling story of revenge, intriguing character development, and detailed animation make it a series that’s difficult to ignore.

While the show pushes boundaries and sometimes treads into disturbing territory, it serves as a testament to the diversity of storytelling in anime. It’s a series that unapologetically challenges norms, and whether you love it or hate it, it’s certainly memorable.

Where to Watch

The series can be streamed on various platforms. The official platforms include Crunchyroll and HIDIVE, where the anime is available in both subbed and dubbed versions.

More Interesting Things about Redo the Healer Season 2

While we can’t delve into specifics given the lack of official announcements, we expect the second season to continue delving into darker themes and pushing boundaries. The cliffhanger ending of the first season sets up a number of potential storylines for the second season, which we believe will be even more enthralling.

Conclusion

As an anime addict, I must say that Redo the Healer offers an interesting mix of dark fantasy and vengeance that’s rarely seen in other anime. It’s a series that’s unafraid to explore dark and mature themes. It’s a reminder of the incredible range of stories anime can tell.

For fans of the series, the wait for Redo the Healer Season 2 might feel long. However, given the fascinating storyline and its popularity among a significant section of anime enthusiasts, it’s well worth the wait.

In the meantime, we can only re-watch the first season, speculate about what Season 2 might bring, and continue our journey as anime addicts. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for an official announcement soon. Till then, happy watching!