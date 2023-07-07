This is why sea water is salty, not sweet – Enseñame de Ciencia

There are many questions that we may have asked ourselves as children or adults, to which we have not found an answer that satisfies us, but the important thing is to have that seed of curiosity that allows us to investigate ourselves and find the answers. We want.

You have probably ever wondered why the sea exists salty water It is not fresh water, although many rivers flow into it. Or why we float more easily in sea water than in fresh water.

Well, today we explain the strange reason why sea water is salty rather than sweet, and the answer is not easy, but we are sure that it will answer your question.

Why is sea water salty and not sweet?

her seas salty water Due to the many natural processes that occur on Earth, which together lead to a high concentration of sodium chloride (salt), which affects its density.

The following describes the most important processes that make the sea salty:

Erosion and leaching Over time, fresh water flows from the Earth’s surface through rivers and streams into the oceans. During its journey, the water interacts with soil and rocks, dissolving minerals and salts. These salts are transported to the oceans, gradually increasing their salinity.

Water cycle: includes the water cycle Evaporation of water oceans, followed by cloud formation and precipitation in the form of rain or snow. However, during the evaporation process, only pure water evaporates, leaving behind salts and minerals in the ocean. Therefore, precipitation that falls from clouds is relatively free of salts and has much less salinity, which contributes to the presence of fresh water in lakes, rivers, and other inland water bodies.

Because of these combined processes, ocean water contains a variety of dissolved salts and minerals, which gives it a salty taste and a higher density compared to fresh water. However, it is important to note that there are also bodies of fresh water on Earth, such as lakes and rivers, that arise mainly from precipitation and are not subject to the accumulation of salts and minerals like the oceans.

Fresh water percentage is much less than salty waterThis is why it is important to raise awareness about its use and recycling, because it is what most living things need to drink.

I wish you a nice weekend.