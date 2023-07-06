Tourist who vandalized Roman Colosseum defends himself: ‘I didn’t know it was so old’

A few days ago, a video went viral showing a tourist scratching his and his girlfriend’s name on one of the walls of the Roman Colosseum. This enclosure is one of the seven historical wonders of the world, as well as one of the most iconic buildings in the world. Despite this, a Bulgarian tourist decided to vandalize the building. Today, this young man made a public apology, saying that he did not know the age of the runway.

After these events, the authorities took it upon themselves to identify the man shown in the video damaging the monument. There was talk of a 5-year prison sentence and a €15,000 fine for these damages. These types of sanctions seek to protect historical monuments. Another measure could be the use of surveillance cameras to deter vandalism and ensure the protection of the monument and the safety of visitors.

How do tourists defend themselves against accusations of vandalism against the Roman Colosseum?

by message The young man known as Ivan Dimitrov and his girlfriend Hayley Barassi have apologized for writing their names on one of the walls of the Colosseum in Rome. This document was sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rome, to Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and to the Mayor’s Office of the Italian capital,

The argument Dimitrov used to apologize for his actions was just that He did not know those ancient times One of the Seven Wonders of the World. These were his statements: “I confess with complete shame that only after what happened I discovered the traces of the monument,” reads part of the letter sent by the 27-year-old.

For her part, the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanch, said that the tourist should receive a penalty “Until they understand the seriousness of this step, we cannot allow those who visit our nation to feel free to act in this way.”

The citizen who recorded the video and who travels through it EuropeHe said he was in Colosseum guided tour when he saw someone “blatantly scrawling his name” on the wall. He stated that he informed the security agents, but they ignored his complaint.

It is necessary to raise awareness that when visiting important buildings it is essential to respect the rules, follow the directions of the authorities and treat monuments with the care and respect they deserve.