Wayne Season 2: Release Date & Renewal Latest Updates

Wayne, an action-comedy series packed with teen angst, relentless action, and vibrant characters, took the world by storm when it premiered on YouTube Premium on January 16, 2019.

The series tells the gripping tale of an angry teenage boy named Wayne (Mark McKenna), who, along with his girlfriend Del (Ciara Bravo), embarks on a blood-soaked road trip to retrieve his deceased father’s stolen Pontiac Trans-Am. The show quickly drew millions of viewers within days of its premiere, marking the birth of a new sensation.

Popularity of the Show

The raw depiction of teenage rebellion mixed with an entertaining narrative made Wayne a fast favorite among viewers. Its unique blend of violence, humor, and romance set it apart from conventional teen drama shows, propelling its popularity to impressive heights.

Despite being initially released on YouTube Premium, its viewership extended beyond the platform’s subscribers, showcasing the show’s universal appeal.

Wayne Season 2: Cancelled or Renewed?

After YouTube decided to stop investing in original content, Wayne was left without a home. However, in November 2020, Amazon Prime Video picked up the first season, sparking hope among fans for a second season. As of now, there’s no official confirmation regarding the renewal of Wayne for Season 2, although creator Shawn Simmons has hinted at plans for the show’s future.

Release Date of Wayne Season 2

As of now, no potential release date has been announced. Should Amazon renew the show, fans might have to wait until 2023 or even 2024 for the premiere of Wayne Season 2. It seems that the eventual release date will largely depend on the show’s popularity on Amazon Prime Video.

Cast of Wayne Season 2



Wayne boasts an impressive cast that added depth and substance to the already gripping narrative. Mark McKenna delivers an electrifying performance as Wayne, the rage-filled, yet principled, protagonist. Alongside him, Ciara Bravo portrays Del, Wayne’s fierce and loyal girlfriend, with absolute authenticity.

Other cast members include Joshua J. Williams as Orlando Hikes, Stephen Kearin as Sergeant Stephen Geller, James Earl as Officer Jay Ganetti, Mike O’Malley as Principal Tom Cole, and Dean Winters as Bobby Luccetti.

Wayne Season 2 Spoiler

Season 2 could potentially continue the storyline left hanging in the season one finale. It is anticipated that Wayne will somehow manage to escape from jail and reunite with Del. On his journey to redemption, Wayne might try to lead a straight life to earn Del back.

The unresolved questions about their relationship and the lingering quest for Wayne’s father’s car could serve as primary narrative threads.

Wayne Season 1 Recap



The inaugural season of Wayne introduces viewers to Wayne McCullough (Mark McKenna), a 16-year-old teenager from Brockton, Massachusetts, who is as stoic as he is bold. Wayne doesn’t care about much, but what he does care about, he’ll fight for without a second thought. The series thrives on this rough-and-tumble energy that seems to constantly surround our protagonist. The first episode sees Wayne beat up a couple of high school bullies, and the same fearlessness is exhibited when he meets Del (Ciara Bravo), the girl who becomes his partner in crime and in life. Despite her abusive brothers and father, Del is unafraid to voice her opinions and is drawn to Wayne’s peculiar brand of courage. Wayne Season 1 streaming on Amazon Prime now. Watch the hell out of it! #WAYNE pic.twitter.com/7GBIhhcZsB — WAYNE (@WayneOnPrime) December 23, 2020 The story gets into motion when Wayne discovers that his late father’s 1979 Pontiac Trans Am, a symbol of a happier time in his life, was stolen by a low-level hood in Florida. Determined to retrieve what is rightfully his, Wayne and Del embark on a journey from Massachusetts to Florida. This road trip is filled with unexpected encounters, fights, and shared moments that deepens Wayne and Del’s bond. Throughout the season, we get glimpses into Wayne’s troubled home life, his struggles with school, his skirmishes with the law, and the escalating threats of violence. However, Wayne’s determination to retrieve his father’s car never wavers. He remains the silent and relentless force, breaking noses and taking hits, all in a bid to claim what’s rightfully his. By the end of the season, the duo’s chaotic road trip leads to a showdown in Florida, where Wayne finally confronts the thief. Although he manages to retrieve the car, the triumph is short-lived as Wayne ends up being arrested for his various crimes. Season 1 Ending Discussion

by u/TommyOrigami in Wayne Simultaneously, Del’s violent father and brothers are in pursuit of the two, resulting in a face-off between Wayne and them. In a typical Wayne move, he gets himself arrested intentionally to keep Del safe, concluding the season with Wayne in a juvenile detention center and Del returning home. So while they manage to complete their mission, their journey separates them, leaving viewers questioning the fate of their relationship and Wayne’s future, which sets the stage perfectly for a potential Season 2.

Interesting Thing About Wayne Season 2

An exciting tidbit is that Shawn Simmons already has plans for the second season, and he even penned the premiere. The anticipated season could take Wayne on a fresh trajectory, potentially exploring Wayne’s journey to redemption, his reconciliation with Del, and more unexpected, thrilling adventures.

Ratings of the Show

Despite the uncertainty surrounding its future, Wayne boasts impressive ratings across multiple platforms. On IMDb, it holds an impressive rating of 8.4/10, and Rotten Tomatoes’ audience rating stands at a robust 91%.

This popularity and viewer approval undoubtedly provide strong reasons for Amazon Prime to consider renewing the show for a second season.

Review of the Show

Wayne offers a fresh perspective on teenage rebellion. The show’s gritty narrative, combined with top-notch performances, strikes a chord with viewers.

The unique blend of humor and violence sets it apart from other shows in the genre. Despite the violence, the underlying themes of loyalty, love, and the quest for justice resonate well with viewers.

Where to Watch Wayne Season 2

The first season of Wayne is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. You can directly access the show on Amazon Prime . However, please note that availability may vary depending on your location and the platform’s agreements.

Conclusion

While fans eagerly await an official announcement on the renewal of Wayne for Season 2, they can relive the thrills of the first season on Amazon Prime Video. The potent combination of a compelling narrative, exceptional performances, and a dash of humor makes Wayne an exciting watch.

It remains to be seen how the future unfolds for Wayne and Del, but it’s certain that the journey will be as thrilling as ever. Here’s to hoping we get to join them on their new adventures soon!

