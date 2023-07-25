What Internet Protection can I get as an Xfinity Customer?

Being online can sometimes feel like a minefield!

You’re constantly worried about whether your private information is secure or not, and which apps or websites contain malicious software. Hackers are another problem to worry about altogether, as you consistently change and alter your existing passwords to avoid getting hacked. On top of all this, the internet is full of toxic people and it can become hard to maneuver through all the bad.

Lots of people download free VPN services in order to change their details and location settings, but those rarely ever work. The ones that do are often expensive and not an option for most Americans. But there is an easy solution for all this – signing on with a reliable internet service provider that’s able to protect your private details online.

The question is, which one is trustworthy?

The Answer Is Xfinity

Xfinity is one of the largest ISPs in the United States, covering over 41+ states and connecting millions of Americans. That means that it’s widely available and most likely in your local state, but if you’d like to be sure, you can always reach out to Xfinity’s customer service and ask for details.

Not only is its customer service team highly efficient and proactive, but the team is available 24/7, all year round! That means it’s available in the middle of the night, on Sundays, during holiday seasons – no exceptions!

Xfinity has various internet plans and bundles that are budget-friendly while also offering some of the fastest internet connections in the U.S. All of its plans come automatically equipped with xFi Advanced Security, which has blocked billions of cyber threats! No matter what Xfinity plan you subscribe to, you will receive cybersecurity protection for your mobile devices outside of your home, at no extra cost – that is an Xfinity guarantee!

Consistent Upgrades

As time goes on, the list of cyber threats increases every day, and in order to combat such threats, Xfinity is also implementing continuous upgrades to its tech and security measures.

Matthew Ecker, the Vice President of Internet and Xfinity Home, stated, “Our unbeatable Internet service just got even better with cybersecurity protection anytime and anywhere you are connected, plus a new tech upgrade program that gives our customers access to improved Wi-Fi technology helping to deliver an even better connectivity experience.”

While protection is important, Xfinity also strives to keep you informed about various threats as they occur, so you can get real-time notifications and alerts on your device via the Xfinity app – which we’d absolutely recommend downloading!

It’s free on the App Store/Google Play Store and apart from alerting you to security threats, the app also gives you access to other features like parental locks, viewing all connected devices, managing bills, and even signing up for Xfinity Rewards – which are added perks for long-time and new customers!

Needless to say, the app is important to have, especially if you have younger children in your household. By installing parental locks, you’re able to block any harmful or inappropriate content quite easily. The internet can be a scary place for vulnerable kids as they’re more easily influenced and impressionable, so it’s important to keep them away from dangers that lurk online.

How to Navigate the App

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll need to log in with your Xfinity ID and password. You’ll be able to see all connected devices and if any suspicious activity has taken place or has been detected, you’ll be able to see it on the security status bar. There will be an option titled, ‘View Affected Devices’ and once you do so, you’ll see more details about the device and what actions you can take to help prevent a security breach.

In most cases, you won’t need to do much as the xFi advanced security system will have it handled but on the rare occasion that action is required from your end, you’ll receive detailed, on-screen instructions that are super easy to follow!

The app’s interface is designed to be easy to navigate with its minimalist, simple features. You can also immediately reach Xfinity’s customer service with a tap!

In Conclusion

Staying secure with Xfinity is pretty simple as no extra hardware is required (other than the xFi Gateway, which you can also rent if you’d prefer not to spend too much.) It adapts to your home network pretty quickly and gets smarter to keep up with newer security risks as time goes on.

To learn more about Xfinity’s security system, you can always reach out to Xfinity’s customer service team by dialing 844-207-8721 or even by approaching them on social media, or email. Xfinity is continually using innovation to minimize security threats and breaches, to protect American homes and families – today, tomorrow, and way into the future.

