Who Is Olivia Thirlby Dating Now in 2023?: Finding the Truth

Olivia Thirlby, a renowned American actress, has captured the hearts of many with her extraordinary acting prowess and charismatic presence on the screen. Best known for her role in the 2007 comedy-drama Juno, she has indeed carved a niche for herself in Hollywood.

However, beyond her acting career, Thirlby’s life story unfolds as a narrative of bravery and authenticity, which makes her an interesting subject beyond her roles in front of the camera.

Olivia Thirlby Biography

Olivia Thirlby was born on October 6, 1986, in New York City. She was raised by an advertising executive mother and a contractor father in Manhattan’s East Village. This cultural melting pot of a neighborhood would eventually inspire her interest in arts, leading her towards a career in performance arts.

Her passion for acting and theater was evident early on. She attended the Friends Seminary in Manhattan and later participated in various performing arts camps, including the French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts in upstate New York, and the Usdan Center for the Creative and Performing Arts.

Thirlby was eager to refine her acting skills and therefore trained at the American Globe Theatre and completed a stage combat course with the British Academy of Stage and Screen Combat. To further solidify her acting foundation, she also attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Olivia Thirlby Career

Thirlby’s acting career took off when she debuted in the movie United 93 in 2006. However, she gained significant recognition for her role as Leah in the Oscar-winning film Juno in 2007. She further solidified her place in the industry with movies such as The Darkest Hour (2011) and Dredd (2012). Her versatile acting ability enabled her to perform diverse roles convincingly and make a name for herself in Hollywood.

Olivia Thirlby Net Worth

With years of dedication to her craft and a string of successful roles under her belt, Olivia Thirlby’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 Million. Her earnings are primarily from her acting career, but her diverse interests and occasional modelling stints also contribute to her wealth.

Is Olivia Thirlby Lesbian?

In an interview with Brooklyn Magazine in 2011, Thirlby openly declared herself as bisexual. This revelation was not a scandal but an act of courage that inspired many. Thirlby believes in embracing one’s truth, and she is proud of her sexual orientation.

Olivia Thirlby Dating History

Olivia Thirlby has always been open about her relationships. She married Jacques Pienaar, her co-star from Dredd, in December 2014. The couple, however, parted ways and officially divorced in 2021.

Who Is Olivia Thirlby Dating Now in 2023

As of now, Thirlby is believed to be single. There have been rumors about her relationship with Elliot Page, her co-star from ‘Juno,’ but they have clarified that their relationship is purely platonic and they remain good friends.