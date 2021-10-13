″Titane″, the Palme d’Or at Cannes, will represent France at the Oscars | Europe update | DW

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Docornu, 37, won the top prize at Cannes for a film that seeks to address current questions about transgenderism, the relationship between humans and machines or parenthood.

French director Julia Ducornu receives the Palme d’Or at Cannes. (07.17.2021).

The film was played by young actress Agathe Rousselle and veteran Vincent Lindon.

“Titan” is banned for those under 16 in France, and more than 300 thousand viewers have already watched it.

Vincent Lyndon in Titanium.

Vincent Lyndon in the movie “Titanium”.

The film was released in the United States at the beginning of October, with more than a million dollars at the box office in just ten days, the film’s distributor shed light on Wednesday (13.10.2021).

“Titane” was competing for the Academy Award with two other films that had good reviews and box office success in France: “L’Événement” by Audrey Dewan and Golden Lion in Venice and “Bac Nord” by Cedric Jimenez.

Agatha Russell, Titanium protagonist, Julia Docornau.

Agathe Russell, the heroine of the movie “Titan”, the heroine of Julia Docornau.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27 in Los Angeles.

Last year, Filippo Meneghetti’s “Deux” represented France at the Academy Awards, but did not pass the Hollywood Film Academy pre-selection. (Agence France Presse).

