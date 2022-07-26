3 period movies to watch on Netflix

Science has yet to make these time-traveling machines a reality. However, fortunately, cinema allows us to do this, albeit mentally and for a while. This is what happens when you see the three movies we have to recommend today.

Two against the ice

2022 – Director: Peter Flint

In 1909, The Danish Alabama expedition, led by Captain Ignar Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), undertakes the difficult task of proving that Greenland is not divided into two pieces of land and refuting the United States’ claim to the area.. Leaving his crew behind, the inexperienced Ever Iverson (Joe Cool).

Downton Abbey: The Movie

2019 – Director: Michael Engler

English county of Yorkshire, early twentieth century. In the Downton country house, the aristocratic Crowley family and their servants live. The most notable events in history, at the end of the Edwardian era (1901-1910), had an important impact on their lives. For example, as a result of an event such as the sinking of the Titanic, the Crowley family is at a crossroads. His future heir died in this event, and since they had no sons, only three daughters, they could not inherit. This reversal in wealth will not satisfy family members or servants.

Enola Holmes

2020 – Director: Harry Bradbeer

Based on the character created by American writer Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes Adapts the book as a movie The case of the missing Marquis And follow in the footsteps of Enola (Millie Bobby BrownMycroft’s little sisterSam Claflinand Sherlock HolmesHenry Cavill).

The story focuses on the life of this teen, who has practically no relation to her siblings and is very close since birth to her mother, Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter). But good day Mrs. Holmes disappears from the dilapidated family home without a trace, so soon Enola begins to use her deductive skills and discovers a secret message in some flowers left by her mother..