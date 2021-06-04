39 LGBTI people released + arrested in Uganda

This content was published on Jun 04, 2021 – 13:50

Kampala, June 4 (EFE). – The Nansana Court of First Instance in Kampala granted bail today to 39 out of 44 people arrested by police on May 31 at an LGBT shelter. ) confidential, the activists of this group confirmed to Efe.

“The remaining detainees – two without bail and three with them – were released on the second day before court appearances,” activist and director of Sexual Minorities Organization Uganda (SMUG) told Efe Frank Mugisha.

Mugisha and her colleagues welcomed the judges’ decision, but reported that the Ugandan authorities had conducted anal examinations on a number of detainees, despite the fact that they “assured us that they would not perform this type of examination”.

Human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch (HRW) consider these examinations a “violation of human rights” because they “violate the right to physical integrity and freedom from torture or ill-treatment.”

The trial will take place on July 8, Effie Mugisha confirmed.

“Our colleagues are accused of negligent acts that could spread COVID-19, but we are sure that the authorities are in fact trying to use the global pandemic as an excuse to punish our friends for their sexual orientation,” the activist added. .

44 people were arrested last Monday night, when Ugandan police raided a LGBT shelter in Kampala, where the LGBT people had a place to hide from the discrimination they suffer daily in the country.

Uganda’s Penal Code supports a law enacted during the British colonial period, first published in 1950, which punishes homosexual intimate relations with seven years in prison.

Moreover, homophobic messages have a profound impact on Ugandan society, mostly due to the influence of evangelical preachers as well as prominent politicians and the media associated with them.

“Evangelical churches changed Uganda,” an anonymous LGTBIQ+ activist told Efe that “as of 2009, many of us have lost our jobs, homes or families.”

Beginning in 2009, a group of Ugandan religious and political leaders began a prominent anti-gay campaign, influenced by American evangelical pastors such as Scott Lively.

“Unfortunately, attacks against the LGTBIQ+ community are not new in Uganda,” Mugisha lamented. EFE

