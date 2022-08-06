4 of the Best Sci-Fi and Action Movies to Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max

In honor of the latest release of the highly recommended “Predator: Prey”, this week’s dose of recommendations will be 4 great movies that combine science fiction and action With great success seeing him NetflixAnd the Amazon Prime Videoand Disney+ and HBO Max.

As alternatives, I remind you that we have a list of great sci-fi movies that fail unfairly, other great movies set in space, also essential futuristic movies and one of the best sci-fi movies of recent years. All of them with titles available in streaming.

Additionally, you might be interested in taking a look at our review of the best Netflix movies of 2022 or the best cinema of the year on Amazon. And you might want to relive some of the best action movies of 2021 now that almost all of them are available on the platforms. without adding more, I leave you with today’s choice:

“Predator” (“Predator”, 1987)

Tabuk: John McTiernan. distribution: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Karl Withers, Sonny Landham, Bill Duke, Elipedia Carrillo, Richard Chavez, Jesse Ventura, Shane Black, RJ Armstrong, Kevin Peter Hall

It might be a bit obvious to recommend the first part of the franchise, but it’s still the best of all, because it’s a typical movie that plunges us into the woods to attend. Brutal battle for the survival of a group of mercenaries. Being John McTiernan behind the cameras, the action scenes were obviously going to be top notch, but he also knows how to play very well with the sci-fi element to go one step further in the role of the relentless killer.

review “The Predator”

“Mad Max: Fury Road” (Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015)

Tabuk: George Miller. distribution: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Case-Berne, Angus Sampson, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nathan Jones, Riley Keough, Abby Lee, Courtney Eaton, Josh Hellman, Megan Gill, Melissa Jafar, Stephen Dunleavy

Great and overwhelming barbarism was called to be before and after in sci-fi cinema and, above all, in action. Unfortunately, its impact was less than many of us expected, but that doesn’t mean it’s a great movie that hits the accelerator from the first moment and doesn’t give the viewer a break, not even when its characters pause.

Mad Max: Fury Road movie review

“Little Soldiers” (Small Soldiers, 1998)

Tabuk: Joe Dante. distribution: Gregory Smith, Kirsten Dunst, Jay Mohr, Phil Hartman, Kevin Dunn, Dennis Leary, Dick Miller, David Cross, Alexandra Wilson, Jacob Smith, Anne Magnuson, Wendy Schaal, Tommy Lee Jones

It’s true that Joe Dante has better movies, but we often forget this great movie that has the characteristics of bad grapes for his best work and also a lot more care than it might seem at first glance. Active entertainment of hooligans, perhaps, is not suitable for the most sensitive children, but in return with the possibility of communicating with all family members.

“ending”

Tabuk: James Cameron. distributionArnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Michael Bean, Paul Winfield, Lance Henriksen, Rick Rosovich, Pace Motta, Earl Bowen, Dick Miller, Bill Paxton, Franco Colombo, Brian Thompson, Brad Riden

The birth of a legend that was his later James Cameron Several other steps were taken in connection with the work in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”. Unfortunately, the second installment is not currently available on any streaming platform, but it’s not a bad plan to get the legendary first installment back. Plus, there’s a terrifying element that was not at all present in the later parts of the saga that I have to be the only one to enjoy – some more than others of course – in their entirety.

“Terminator” review

in Aspinov: