4 of the best sci-fi comedies in movie history you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max

It’s the weekend again and you feel more like staying at home than going out and facing the heat outside. By taking advantage of the first-time livestream of the highly recommended “everything at once, everywhere” program, my dose of recommendations today are focused on 4 of the best sci-fi comedies in film history to see in NetflixAnd the Amazon Prime Videoand Disney+ and HBO Max.

In case you are looking Other types of proposals Within the genre, be sure to take a look at our review of four of the best sci-fi movies available in recent years to stream, the one about great sci-fi movies that fail unfairly that you can watch on the platforms, the movie-related movie is so funny that it goes beyond imagination. Scientific or the best comedy of all time.

In addition, we also have lists of the best Netflix movies of 2022 or with the best movies of the year available on Amazon Prime Video. Finally, you also have a review of solid streaming erotic movies, top-notch epic blockbusters on the platforms and ones with short and great movies just in case you’re short on time. without adding more, Let’s go with the elect today.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (“Guardians of the Galaxy”, 2014)

Tabuk: James Gunn. distribution: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Lee Pace, Michael Rucker, Karen Gillan, John C. Reilly, Djimon Hounsou, Glenn Close, Benicio del Toro, Laura Haddock

Many Marvel movies may have a little character behind the scenes, but that’s exactly what they can’t blame for the contributions James Jenn For this universe – it stands to reason that Disney would have to go back and retold it for the long-awaited third installment. Utilizing a cast of lesser-known superheroes, Gunn here delivers an almost stellar movie that nicely combines a very distinct sense of humor, a great gallery of characters – and also attention to his fantastic cast – and an adventure that’s functional enough as if he has captured our attention. .

‘Mitchells vs the Machines’ (The Mitchells vs the Machines, 2021)

Tabuk: Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe. cast (vocals)Abby Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Ryanda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Griffin, Conan O’Brien.

The best movie released by Netflix last year is a crazy and very funny adventure that involves a family on a road trip involved in the rebellion of the machines. With overflowing imagination in the visual and unquestionable talent for narration – you burst out laughing when you look for it, but also beware of his ability to strike a chord with the viewer – it’s a hit if what you want is a good time.

“Mars Attacks” (1996)

Tabuk: Tim Burton. distribution: Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Danny DeVito, Martin Short, Michael J Fox, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lisa Marie, Lucas Haas, Natalie Portman, Tom Jones, Rod Steiger

Great nonsense with which Tim Burton presented his own vision of 1950s science fiction films. Take a look, for example, at a cast full of famous actors, all enjoying themselves like never before in this hilarious parody. Also pay attention to the clear design of aliens, which immediately became real icons of the genre.

“Back to the Future” (“Back to the Future”, 1985)

Tabuk: Robert Zemeckis. distributionMichael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, Claudia Wells, Thomas F. Wilson, James Tolkane, Billy Zane, Sachi Parker, Mark McClure, George DeSenzo, Frances Lee McCain, Wendy Joe Sperber

The entire trilogy is available on Amazon, but obviously your thing is to start with the first and most legendary. Since the very successful cast – today it is impossible to see any other actor in roles Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd– Even the energy he gives Robert Zemeckis Behind the scenes, not to mention the unforgettable music of Alan Celtris. Everything falls into place and shines into place in this unforgettable movie.

