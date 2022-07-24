5 Android 12 errors that still need to be fixed

Moving on, some of these issues may have been resolved by each manufacturer’s customization layer. In general, all smartphones with the latest operating system from Google suffer or have experienced one of these failures.

And if not, at least it will not be repeated in Android 13

We are about to receive Android 13 on the first mobile phones compatible with the Google operating system, which means that efforts to improve the company’s existing software to implement it will be reduced in the new version. However, hope is the last thing to lose and hope to be released Any patch to fix these bugs Prior to the September update.

Connection failed

After the new software arrived, some of the complaints I talked about started to appear random connection drops. Things escalated when the error spread after installing the January 2022 security update to many owners of Google Pixels and other phones.

The oldest complaints date from the end of 2021 while the most recent date from July, showing that Google still has a lot to do in this department.

We have another example in Reduce browsing speedn by Wi-Fi networks when Bluetooth is activated, a bug that’s been with us for a very long time and it seems that Google hasn’t found a permanent solution to it.

Android Auto doesn’t work quite properly

Ago Android 12 It will be installed on our mobile phones, there are many of us who have suffered Android Auto connection problems with our cars. Sometimes the problem is that the car does not detect it, in other cases it breaks off randomly, and in certain circumstances the icons and the interface of the gadget become voluminous.

This is something that did not happen in Android 11 and so far, no patch released by Google has finished fixing the system.

No malware fix

We are tired of seeing him. There is news every week that a new batch of malicious apps have infiltrated the Google Play Store to get your private information. And as much as we think this was a thing of the past, the news about Viruses and malware appear It brings us back to reality.

It is true that Google Play Protect is a tool responsible for mitigating and minimizing these issues, without it our mobile phones would be more exposed, but we are missing a higher level of security.

Poor tactile response

The update android 12 Aiming to improve the user experience. However, there are many users, especially Google Pixel series phones, who are complaining that the exact opposite is happening.

Apparently, after upgrading their devices to the latest operating system from Google, users of these smartphones started getting Touch screen response problems. Those most affected are those who claim the commission did not respond to them at all, but they are in the minority. To this day, there are still those who complain that the screen sometimes does not respond at the normal speed.

Adoption is too slow

The OS fragmentation It’s still an issue for Android 12, just as it was with previous versions of the software. At the gates of receiving Android 13 in a couple of months, there are still 70% of smartphones that have not even seen the current Google operating system.

This is a problem we don’t expect to resolve any time soon, not even with the arrival of Android 13, 14 or 15, leaving iPhone users to brag about the rapid adoption of iOS on most of their phones.