5 science fiction films directed by women | Cinema Entertainment

Science fiction is a cinematic genre in which many filmmakers have ventured and managed to stand out.

over time, Women have gained more prominence in the field of filmmakingAnd, although they generally have a poor reputation for dramatic productions, In fact they have participated in all possible genres, It was mentioned on the last website on the Internet Who’s first show.

There are filmmakers who have decided, without fear, to risk deviating from storytelling by another approach. Like science fiction.

next one, Five science fiction films directed by women.

Upscale life (Claire Denise, 2018)

Heading a group of death row in a spaceship, Towards the ends of the solar systemAnd the Because it is part of a scientific experiment aimed at exploring black holes.

Claire Denise He is a French director and screenwriter, who has his own award-winning extended films

Strange days (Kathryn Bigelow, 1995)

The events take place in the last days of December 1999, in the midst of the chaotic celebrations of the end of the millennium and the background of civil conflict and the suppression of the regime forces, and the sudden killing of rapper Jericho 1, who called for civil revolt, Threatens to collapse the streets.

Catherine Ann Bigelow He is an American film director, screenwriter, and producer. She is the first and only woman in history to win an Academy Award for Best Director for her film. Pain locker.

Looking for a friend for the end of the world (Lauren Scafaria, 2012)

The end of the world is approaching due to an asteroid threatening Earth and predicting the end of humanity. After his wife left him a man named Dodgen as his final will before the end comes, He decides to find Olivia, his old high school girlfriend, After her little neighbor named Benny abandons one of her many friends.

Lauren Scafaria American screenwriter, playwright, actress and director. She is known for her work in movies like Infinite playlist for Nick and Nora (2008) S. Fraudsters (2019).

Bird box (Susan Bear, 2018)

It is one of the most watched movies on Netflix. It tells the story of a woman whose name is Mallory and two children sail blindfolded downstream to reach a shelter, After the invasion of strange powers and they found themselves causing mass suicides around the world, creating chaos and reducing the population.

Susan beer He is a Danish film director, screenwriter, and producer. In 2010 he directed the movie Revenge (In a better world), Which won it the 2011 Golden Globe Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and the 2010 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

useful (Jennifer Fang, 2015)

In the near future, Gwen sells advanced health and living center cosmetic procedures. Despite its relatively prosperous position, it is sub-par and struggling To maintain a lifestyle that ensures her daughter, Jules, a solid education and a future. When she is suddenly fired from her job, Gwen’s optimism quickly fades Realizing that the only offer you should act upon is an egg donation.

Jennifer Fang She is an American filmmaker, best known for her feature films useful (2015) and half life (2008). useful It premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival, and won a Special Jury Prize for its collaborative vision. (E)