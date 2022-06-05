55 Cancri e: NASA is looking at an exoplanet filled with lava as ‘Hell’

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)Container) conducted various investigations and found an exoplanet 55 cancri andwhich would be a representation Hell 41 light-years from Earth, so you’ll use the James Webb Space Telescope to observe its surface for the first time.

Is exoplanet 55 Cancri e like hell?

Initial NASA inquiries turns out that the 55 Cancri E It’s a “superland” and the photos by James Webb will help confirm that it’s some kind of “Hellfor its harsh conditions.

55 Cancri E It is so close to its star, so similar to our Sun, that its surface is in a constant state of boiling. The reason is that this object is a little more than two million kilometers from its star, that is, one-25th of the distance that Mercury is from the Sun.

The exoplanet 55 Cancri e is filled with lava and looks like hell itself in our solar system / Photo: NASA

“Imagine if the Earth were so much closer to the sun. So close that an entire year lasted only a few hours. So close that gravity locked one hemisphere into a perpetual scorching day and the other into endless darkness. So close that the seas were boiling, The rocks are melting and the lava is gone.” Container

What are the characteristics of this “hell”?

according to ContainerAnd the 55 Cancri E, also known as Janssen, orbits a star called Copernicus only 41 light-years away. The molten surface is totally uninhabitable, but above the burning horizon, the planet Galileo, Janssen’s brother, dangles in a darkened sky.

Silicates in the atmosphere condense and turn into clouds on the dark side of the gradually closed planet, reflecting the lava below. Then the heavens shine. The properties of this unknown orb, related to HellAroused the curiosity of the space agency.

The most accurate description of thisHell“It is a super-Earth extrasolar planet orbiting a G-type star similar to our Sun. It has a mass of 8.08 Earths, takes 0.7 days to complete one orbit from its star, and is 0.01544 AU from its star. Its discovery was announced in 2004.

The heat is inhumane at 55 Cancri E

There is a very noticeable difference in temperatures in different parts of the planet: Temperatures reach 800 degrees CelsiusWhile the temperature of the dark side reaches 250 degrees below zero.

a The theory put forward by experts from Container indicates that 55 cancri And the It has a “dynamic atmosphere that drives heat.” Another hypothesis suggests that the star could rotate to allow day and night.

“In this scenario, the surface would heat up, melt, and even evaporate during the day, forming an extremely thin atmosphere that the Webb Telescope could detect. In the afternoon, the vapor cools and condenses to form droplets of lava that will rain back to the surface, turning solid. again at nightfall.” Container

What is NASA looking for?

Once James Webb Space Telescope Fully functioning, it will be possible to confirm whether this planet has an atmosphereAnd the Scientists say. In its first year of operation, the telescope will study the planet 55 Cancri E s Airless Planet LHS 3844 Bto try to understand the “evolution of rocky planets like Earth”.

Meanwhile, scholars from Container Calibration of telescope instruments for Study a series of rocky exoplanets It is located at an average distance of 50 light years from our planet.

Scientists believe that this “super-Earth” is similar to Earth Hell It can have a full hemisphere full of volcanic activities which can be compared with those in isolated areas such as Hawaii And the Iceland. The first images of the planet are expected Available all summer.