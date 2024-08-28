6 Tricks to Revitalize Growth and Anti-Aging

he Hair aging It is present and part of the nature of the body over the years. Over time, hair loses its density, becomes thinner, becomes drier and more brittle due to hormonal changes, and this is normal. These changes have a direct impact on growth and the fact that our hair does not look as shiny, thick and dense as it used to.

But, don't worry, there are ways to do that. Stimulate hair growth At the same time, we restore strength and resistance, prevent their loss, and restore a healthy appearance that reminds us of youth. Do you want to know how? We tell you with the help of three experts in this field.

How does our hair change after the age of sixty?

The first thing we need to take into account to treat is what changes in our hair. The president of Intercoiffure Spain and director of Peluquería Llata ​​​​​​Carrera (Cantabria), Mª José Llata, revealed to us that in addition to the loss of density, Hormonal changes They make hair look finer and duller.

This is because the “sebaceous glands do not work as they used to and Dry scalp, hair and skinIn addition, there are many factors that affect hair aging.

Over time, the body produces less collagenwhich is the protein found in hair, which results in Low density, resistance and flexibility “From hair fibers,” says the expert. “Hair follicles also produce less melanin This causes gray hair.

But regardless of what he explains to us, there is Environmental factors Which is also harmful to hair, in addition to its misuse. Aggressive products or treatments Which also accelerates hair aging.

But can I prevent and combat the effects of hair aging?

The answer is yes, but on one condition: following Proper hair care routine For this specific stage of our lives. Conchi Arias, founder of Campos Curlyhair (Granada) and creator of the CCH by Campos Curlyhair line, recommends including specific products for mature hairsuch as shampoos and conditioners that strengthen and moisturize. “Likewise, we must incorporate Nutritional therapies Such as oils and hair masks that help improve its hydration and elasticity.”

Take a balanced diet, It is also vital. Arias points out that it is essential to maintain the youth of our hair, to follow a diet rich in vitamins and minerals, “especially those essential for hair health such as biotin, zinc, and vitamins A and E.” We add to this the fact of avoiding excessive use of heat tools and aggressive chemicals.

Does my hair grow slower after age 60?

If you're over 60 and you think your hair growth isn't what it used to be, it's no big deal, you're probably right. “Our hair grows at an average rate 1 or 1.5 cm per monthusually in the juvenile stage.

But, like everything, with age and As you reach adulthood and advanced age, this is reduced by half.“It is a great honour for us to be part of the team at Ilitia Beauty & Science in Balmaceda (Vizcaya),” admits Charo Garcia, director of Ilitia Beauty & Science in Balmaceda (Vizcaya).

The expert also hints at the issue of thinning, which is why we notice a loss of volume and density. This is due to Changes in hair follicles which “makes each strand of hair that emerges from the scalp smaller in diameter, a process often called “Dimensional”The overall result is more spread out and finer hair overall, causing loss of density“, he explains.

He also points to another key to understanding why hair tends to fall out more from this age onwards: “Since hair spends less time in the growth phase as we age, or less time growing or more time resting, this means that hair is more likely to fall out before reaching the desired length. Which makes us feel more Hair loss“

6 Expert Tricks to Make Your Hair Grow Faster After 60

Charo Garcia has 6 tips that will help you stimulate hair growth and achieve the look you would at your trusted hair salon, but from home. Take note!

Keratin treatments: They are designed to improve the appearance of hair, combat frizz and rejuvenate hair. The expert points out that they “achieve Hair fiber thickness By sticking to it. That is, it acts as a filler, making the hair appear thicker, with more volume and thickness. Activate protocols: Ideal for stimulating hair growth, since Combating Collagen Deficiency From the organism. Some of them, he says, “provide an additional contribution of this protein so that the hair becomes stronger, moisturized and elastic.” Activating and illuminating treatments: They effectively combat the effects of loss. Collagen and melanin. Dry Oils and Pimples: EThese products have been formulated to: Stimulate hair growth Thanks to active ingredients such as biotin, keratin, onion extract, caffeine and some essential oils (jojoba or peppermint for example). Moisturizing Masks: Lto Moisturizing and nourishing They're two other essentials, which is why Charo Garcia recommends wearing a mask that provides in-depth care. Be careful, how to handle your hair: It is necessary to take care of it. How do we wash and style it, because the irritating chemicals and heat tools we use daily also affect hair growth, health and appearance. The expert recommends “Be careful when combing your hair. Or wash our hairWhen we rub we should do it gently, this way we stimulate, but not stress. The same thing when combing our hair, try Avoid updates that are too narrow. And the locomotives that do nothing but loosen hair. Also Paintings Corner Whenever possible, always use a heat protectant when drying.

You already know all the keys to making your hair and its growth stop worrying you. If you follow the steps of these experts, you will soon be proud that your hair is “rented”.

