8 Best Toddler Movies to Keep Them Entertained

Even if your kid is 2-3 years old, it can be challenging to keep your toddlers entertained. Movies can be a great way to keep them busy and occupied for a long time. Letting them watch funny, cartoon, bright colors movies will help them stay glued till the end of the movie. We have got you an exciting list of the best toddler movies which may keep little ones entertained.

1. Shrek (2001)

Shrek is an American computer-animated comedy film loosely based on the fairy tale picture book by William Steig, based on the same name. In the movie, an ogre called Shrek lives in a swamp found that his swamp is overrun by fairy tale creatures who have been banished by the evil Lord Farquaad (Lithgow) aspiring to be king. To regain his swamp, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad for rescuing Princess Fiona (Diaz), whom Farquaad intends to marry. With the help of Donkey (Murphy), Shrek embarks on his quest but soon falls in love with the princess. This movie is full of colors that your toddlers will absolutely love.

2. Minions (2015)

Minions is an American computer-animated comedy film produced by Illumination Entertainment. It is the spin-off prequel to the Despicable Me franchise. Directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, written by Brian Lynch, it is a great movie that will keep your toddlers occupied. This movie centers around Gru's little yellow pals. Minions are adorable creatures who seek an ultimate master and visit new lands in search of an ideal master. They meet a super-villain who recruits them and then plots a plan to conquer the world.

3. Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story is an American computer-animated comedy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. Dolls and toys come to life which will bring so much joy. It revolves around the toys owned by a young boy called Andy. The movie is about toys that are worried to be replaced by a new set of toys that Andy will receive for his upcoming birthday. Although he hasn’t received any new presents as such, Andy receives a surprise gift. Your toddlers will simultaneously laugh and cry while watching this movie. Parents can make their toddlers watch Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, and Toy Story 4.

4. Little Chicken (2005)

Chicken Little is an American computer-animated comedy film produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation and loosely based on Henny Penny’s Anglo-Saxon fairy tale. The film is dedicated to Disney artist and writer Joe Grant, who died before the film’s release. In the town of Oakey Oaks, Chicken Little rings the school bell and warns everyone to run for their lives. This sends the whole town into a frenzied panic. He explains that the sky is falling but no one believed him. What will Chicken Little do to keep the alien invasion from happening? Let your toddler watch this movie to have fun.

5. Ratatouille (2007)

Ratatouille is another computer-animated comedy film produced by Pixar and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The title refers to the French dish ratatouille, which is served at the end of the film. The main character, a rat named Remy, dreams of becoming a chef and tries to achieve his goal. He creates delicious meals at a high-end restaurant thanks to an unlikely friendship with a not-so-culinary great. The moral of this story is to believe in friends, don't judge a book by its cover, and honor your memories through food.

6. The Land Before Time (1998)

The Land Before Time is an American children’s franchise of animated adventure films by Universal Pictures centered on dinosaurs. It is directed and produced by Don Bluth. The films follow a friendship of a group of young Ornithodirans (four dinosaurs and a pterosaur). A plant-eating dinosaur named Littlefoot loses his mother while she was protecting him from a predator. Before her death, she tells him how to get to Great Valley where he’ll be safe with other dinosaurs like him. After finding the Great Valley, Littlefoot makes friends and faces the dinosaur who killed his mom.

7. Cars (2006)

Cars is an American computer-animated sports comedy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios, directed by John Lasseter, and released by Walt Disney Pictures. Lightning McQueen, a popular race car, is on a quest to secure the Piston Cup. Unfortunately, he breaks down in a small town called Radiator Springs. He has to repair the damage before he can return to racing the road and learns a valuable lesson about competition, community, and friendship. Toddlers are usually fond of racing cars, so they're sure to love this movie.

8. Frozen (2013)

Frozen is a 2013 American computer-animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. This movie is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale, The Snow Queen. Toddlers will fell in love with the duo sisters Elsa and Anna, who learn the true value of family and sibling relationships as they battle an unlikely foe. Let us explore the ups and downs of sisterhood and belted out a few bops along the way. Get ready to sing to the all-too-catchy tunes and fall in love with adorable characters, like Olaf and Sven.

