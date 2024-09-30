A fire at a chemical plant in Georgia causes evacuations and road closures

(CNN) – A fire at a chemical plant in Georgia was apparently sparked by a malfunctioning sprinkler head Sunday morning, prompting evacuations and road closures in the area, according to Rockdale County officials.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. ET at the BioLab in Conyers, Georgia. County officials explained that water from the failed sprinkler head “came into contact with a chemical that reacted with the water and caused the plume to appear.” On your website.

CNN has contacted BioLab, described as a manufacturer of pool and spa treatment products, for comment.

A fire broke out on the roof and firefighters were able to contain the blaze, but the fire ignited again hours later, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Leavitt said in a message. Video posted on Facebook.

“I want to strongly ask everyone to spread the word to stay away from this area at this time,” Leavitt said. “It's burning a little bit. “We're trying to control that, but at the same time we're also trying to control the traffic.”

Roads in the area were closed and residents between Sigman Road and Interstate 20 were asked to evacuate. Additionally, the highway is closed in both directions between Salem Road and Turner Hill. The sheriff said he would seek assistance from the Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Georgia State Patrol.

North Sigman residents were asked to shelter in place and keep their windows closed.

The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County health departments also asked nearby residents to turn off their air conditioners “to reduce exposure to potential hazards.”

in September 2020the BioLab suffered a “pyrolysis event” that also caused a fire that temporarily closed Interstate 20.

In its final report on the incident, the US Chemical Safety Board found that strong winds from Hurricane Laura damaged the laboratory warehouse, allowing rainwater to enter the building. Water came into contact with a chemical and caused a reaction that led to the fire.

Conyers is located about 30 miles east of Atlanta.