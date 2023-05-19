A gynecologist from Antequera Hospital takes part in an international collaboration project in Uganda

6 hours ago Leland Griffith

Malaga, May 19th. (Press Europe) –

The gynecologist of the Antequera Hospital (Málaga) Paola Guerrero participated in an international humanitarian collaboration project, a campaign aimed at training local professionals (gynecologists and midwives) to perform colposcopy, as well as a campaign to screen for cervical cancer.

This is the fourth time Guerrero has been involved in a project of this nature, and after his return he stated that “the main lesson I learned was humility and the conviction that with very little you can achieve a lot,” they noted from the board in a statement.

The campaign was organized by the NGO Idiwaka, a subsidiary of Africa Directo, and for ten days the team of collaborators, consisting of two gynecologists, an anesthesiologist and an internist in the specialty, traveled to one of the most depressed people. regions of Uganda to do their humanitarian work. The collaborators trained five local professionals and attended a total of 290 women from the area.

Idiwaka is an association established within the NGO Africa Direct, on the initiative of a group of young volunteers brought together by their collaborative experiences in Cameroon. Headquartered in Madrid, Idiwaka’s primary objective is to participate in the health and educational development of developing countries, with current activity centered in Cameroon.

The main idea is based on the fact that the only way to achieve real change is by training local staff so that they themselves are the drivers of their own progress. Therefore, one of the main objectives is to train workers, especially in the health field, as was the case on this occasion.

