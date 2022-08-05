A healthy diet during lactation is able to prevent metabolic changes in the offspring

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

carry one Healthy diet while breastfeeding Manages to normalize the fat content of milk and Preventing metabolic disorders in the offspring. These are data from a study conducted by the Obesity and Nutrition Division of the Network’s Biomedical Research Center (CIBEROBN). The research was published in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research.

We sought through this study An evaluation in an animal model if normalization of the mother’s diet during lactation prevents the adverse effects induced by consumption of an obese diet. Before and during pregnancy they exercise “lipids” or lipids (a group of hundreds of fats) in breast milk and plasma of the offspring, finding that it is possible to do so.

Reverse pregnancy side effects

These new ideas are relevant because they show it The resumption of a healthy diet for the mother during lactation can prevent, at least in part, Metabolic disorders caused by malnutrition and obesity during the prenatal stages.

In addition, previous intervention studies in animal models have shown that ingestion of the obese diet during the perinatal period affects mammary gland function, and thus milk formation. This means that these modifications can “program” offspring to have a greater tendency to develop chronic diseases in adulthood.

Intervention during breastfeeding

In light of this, the researchers considered it “interesting” to study possible intervention strategies during the breastfeeding period to prevent the harmful effects caused by An unbalanced diet for the mother during pregnancyor even before.

To do this, they implemented a lipid profile analysis To identify alterations in said profile that could be involved with the offspring’s risk of disease later in life. They also analyzed the plasma lipid profile of the youngsters in the last stage of lactation.

The results of this study showed that maternal consumption of an obesity-inducing diet throughout the perinatal period (specifically, from 1 month before conception and during pregnancy and lactation) causes a marked change in the composition of lipids in milk and in the plasma of their young at an early age. early age

These changes were largely reversed both in the milk of mothers who received a standard (balanced) diet during lactation, and in the plasma of their offspring. The reversal of these changes was associated, at least in part, with the restoration of expression levels of The hormone adiponectin in the mammary gland. aAs well as with reduced expression of many inflammatory factors.

extrapolation to humans

The authors of the research work, led by Professor Catalina Pico, are now studying to what extent these findings can be extrapolated to humans.

In any case, they recommend extreme caution in lactation during lactation. This is a “critical period” during which it is possible to correct metabolic changes in the offspring that may have been poorly programmed in earlier periods of unhealthy nutrition or lifestyle.

More Stories

The strict diet and exercise that the Mexican will do during the Formula One break

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

A life with knowledge as science

1 day ago Mia Thompson

MICITT formalizes regulatory mechanisms to improve communication between actors in the national science, technology and innovation system

1 day ago Mia Thompson

“Clinical suspicion”, condition only

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Maria Gabriella Lenzano: “I work in science because I am passionate about asking questions and imagining” | an interview

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The SSA will investigate the working conditions of Ayotoxco’s traditional medicine therapists

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Watch the Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live broadcast

16 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How do you know if someone else is watching your conversations | conversations | Smart phones | Android | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

17 mins ago Leo Adkins

Latest global news feed today August 5

22 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

More than 1,400 flights canceled in the United States due to electrical storms

39 mins ago Leland Griffith

Wall Street closed mixed after US jobs data

42 mins ago Mia Thompson