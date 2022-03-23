A man wanted in the United States for the Capitol attack has been granted political asylum in Belarus

Glass shatters during the storming of the Washington Capitol on January 6, 2021. In this February 1, 2022 photo. afp_tickers

The Belarusian state press agency reported that an American wanted in the United States for his participation in the attack on the Washington Capitol in January 2021 has been granted political asylum in Belarus.

“US citizen Evan Neumann has been granted refugee status in Belarus,” Belta news agency said on Tuesday night.

He added that the documents were handed over to him on the same day by the authorities of the Brest region (west), near the border with Poland.

The man had illegally entered Belarus, a country allied with Russia, from Ukraine, in August, before seeking asylum months later, according to Belarusian public media.

“I feel safe in Belarus. I am calm and I love this country,” Neumann told Belta.

Evan Neumann, 49, is on the FBI’s Most Wanted list in the United States, where he faces multiple counts of assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He is specifically accused of attacking the police.

On that day, thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, in an attempt to prevent members of Congress from establishing the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The FBI report on Neumann, available on the US Department of Justice website, indicates that, according to his LinkedIn profile, he would have participated in the “Orange Revolution” that brought pro-Western pro-Westerns to power in Ukraine in 2004 and 2005.

