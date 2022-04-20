A song from the animated movie Encanto tops the world chart

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Performed by Carolina Gittan, Mauro Castillo, Daniela Sierra, Juanci Diez, Isabel Garces and Olga Lucia Vivesi, the film’s cast, the song reached number two on the Billboard 100 and swept download numbers on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and YouTube.

The piece stands out among the soundtrack composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the film, which climbed to the top of the US Billboard 200 album chart two weeks ago.

It’s the highest-rated song in Disney history since 1995, and Bruno isn’t talked about surpassing the impact of 2013’s Let it go from Frozen. Ice Kingdom and emulate the success of Colors in the Winds (Pocahontas), Night of Love (The Lion King) and a Perfect World (Aladdin).

The theme centers around the character of Bruno, the missing uncle of the Madrigal family, whose talent is a future god despite his prophecies filled with misfortune.

The film’s soundtrack, depicted by Miranda and Jermaine Franco, includes eight original songs, among which are La familia Madrigal, A Magical Gift, In the deep, Inspiración, Hola Casita, Abre los ojos, and Dos Oruguitas, the latter of which is aspiring for an Academy Award nomination.

Encanto’s music is the first from Disney to reach the top of the Billboard since Frozen 2 in 2019, and according to Miranda, the songs’ strength lies in the diversity of musical styles.

Among the artists who collaborated on the interpretation of the songs were Mauro Castillo, Maria Cecilia Botero, Sebastian Yatra, John Leguizamo and Carlos Vives.

Winner of the 79th Golden Globe Awards for Best Animated Feature, the film, directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, tells the story of a family who live hidden in the mountains of Columbia in an enchanted home, where each one of its members is blessed with a unique gift except for Mirabel.

gas / liter

More Stories

This is the character Denzel Washington was about to play in Fast and the Furious

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Paramount is making a live-action Beyblade movie

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Stephanie Caillou confirms her relationship with Maxi Iglesias has ended and avoids talking about actor Kerem Bursin

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

All James Bond movies will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting May 1

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Ridima Kapoor Sahni shares her fan art incorporating Rishi Kapoor into Alia Ranbir’s wedding photo

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Hoda Kotb posts adorable pictures of Haley and Amal from Easter

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Consumer: How the epidemic changed the way to buy – sectors – the economy

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

A song from the animated movie Encanto tops the world chart

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Treasury, Micitt, IMN and Racsa attacked by ‘hackers’, Science Minister said

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

What is the ‘flying vortex’ spotted over Hawaii?

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Boris Johnson apologizes for Downing Street concerts

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring