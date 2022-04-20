A song from the animated movie Encanto tops the world chart

Performed by Carolina Gittan, Mauro Castillo, Daniela Sierra, Juanci Diez, Isabel Garces and Olga Lucia Vivesi, the film’s cast, the song reached number two on the Billboard 100 and swept download numbers on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and YouTube.

The piece stands out among the soundtrack composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the film, which climbed to the top of the US Billboard 200 album chart two weeks ago.

It’s the highest-rated song in Disney history since 1995, and Bruno isn’t talked about surpassing the impact of 2013’s Let it go from Frozen. Ice Kingdom and emulate the success of Colors in the Winds (Pocahontas), Night of Love (The Lion King) and a Perfect World (Aladdin).

The theme centers around the character of Bruno, the missing uncle of the Madrigal family, whose talent is a future god despite his prophecies filled with misfortune.

The film’s soundtrack, depicted by Miranda and Jermaine Franco, includes eight original songs, among which are La familia Madrigal, A Magical Gift, In the deep, Inspiración, Hola Casita, Abre los ojos, and Dos Oruguitas, the latter of which is aspiring for an Academy Award nomination.

Encanto’s music is the first from Disney to reach the top of the Billboard since Frozen 2 in 2019, and according to Miranda, the songs’ strength lies in the diversity of musical styles.

Among the artists who collaborated on the interpretation of the songs were Mauro Castillo, Maria Cecilia Botero, Sebastian Yatra, John Leguizamo and Carlos Vives.

Winner of the 79th Golden Globe Awards for Best Animated Feature, the film, directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, tells the story of a family who live hidden in the mountains of Columbia in an enchanted home, where each one of its members is blessed with a unique gift except for Mirabel.

