A team of surgeons from Seville performs a new operation on a patient with severe craniofacial malformation

At the end of last May, the Maxillofacial Unit at the Virgin Macarena University Hospital in Seville carried out The ‘new’ surgical intervention In a patient with severe craniofacial malformation. The 39-year-old patient had “hypoplasia of the condyle and right mandibular branch, with consequent skeletal and dental malocclusion”.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Families in a press release in which it confirmed that the operation, which was carried out at the end of last May, was completed Performed by a team of maxillofacial surgeons In cooperation with the anesthesia service.

Advanced Intervention Form

Francisco Mayorga, Head of Maxillofacial Surgery at Macarena Hospital, explained the ‘benefit’ of doing this Advanced Intervention Model. With this technique, all patients who “suffer from congenital anomalies, acquired deformities, joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis and arthritis, among others” can be treated.

The head of the unit explained that the technology used is one of the “distinctive values” of the Seville Hospital at the Andalusian level. So, ha He made it clear that these achievements are being achieved ‘Increase’ patient safety and “shortening time in the operating room”, as well as keeping the hospital “at the forefront of assistance and research in this type of disease.”

The operation consisted of “replacement of the right temporomandibular joint and placement of a Fully customized titanium suitAt the same time, maxillofacial surgery was performed, which consisted of “Le Fort I” osteotomy, sagittal osteotomy of the left head and arthroplasty.

he is “complex” technology The participation of several maxillofacial surgeons who specialize in craniofacial malformations and experts in temporomandibular joint surgery and orthognathic surgery, required a “surgical procedure focused primarily on achieving correct function of the mandibular complex,” the board declared in the aforementioned statement.