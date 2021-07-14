Aceros Arequipa Acquires New Assets in the US

1 hour ago Leland Griffith
Photo: Aceros Arequipa

Steel Arequipa About signing a contract to purchase assets located in Florida, USA, thus expanding operations in that country.

Among the assets acquired are two 116 square kilometer courtyards, a crusher, as well as a magnetic mineral separator system that allows for the separation of non-ferrous materials. For export, mainly to Asia.

However, the details of the transaction amount were not disclosed.

This acquisition will also boost the supply of recycled steel to Pisco’s new steel business in Peru.

The factory, which started operation yesterday, seeks to produce larger quantities of materials for construction, in addition to establishing itself as a strong company in the construction sector within the region.

The capacity of this is approximately 1.25 million metric tons.

The company also said that once the current mill becomes operational it will be suspended to meet future needs, supporting the company’s strategy to increase its international operations and integrate it with local operations.

At the beginning of the year, Aceros Arequipa announced the official constitution of a subsidiary in Colombia under the name Aceros América SAS.

Make ValoraAnalitik your news source

