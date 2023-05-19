Adidas launches its women’s collection, “Pride 2023”, similar to the men’s?

10 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

company Adidas New launched feminine plural “Pride 2023” with the aim of honoring LGBT+ community; However, what caused a stir social networks The clothes are made by men.

Through the Adidas website, the various designs of the collection, made in South Africa, are shown Sing Mennisi.

The collection’s description reads, “A celebration of self-expression, imagination, and the deeply held belief that love unites.”

Read also Where does CDMX Artistic Swimming like Nuria Diosdado do?

Similarly, users of Twitter They showed photos of the new campaign of the German brand.

The video shows a female swimsuit design being worn by a man.

Additionally, in another photo a plus-size woman is seen wearing the suit.

The news did not seem to appeal to netizens, as they criticized the company for being a model of a skinny man, while in another photo a large woman appears.

Read also Video: Riccardo O’Farelli is attacked outside the clinic where he is accused of ill-treatment: “Pin… cowards”

Subscribe here To receive our newsletters on daily news, opinions and many other options directly to your email.

aosr

More Stories

Montana became the first state to ban TikTok in the US

23 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A young man collects clothes thrown away by the people of Italy and makes sure they are new

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

5 spelling mistakes most people make without realizing it – Enseñame de Ciencia

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Did you forget stuff? This is the mineral you need to improve your memory – Enseñame de Ciencia

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Some scenes from the border between Mexico and the United States where immigration regulations will change

7 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Address 42 | The latest live news about the immigrant situation Grupo Milenio

7 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Adidas launches its women’s collection, “Pride 2023”, similar to the men’s?

10 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

This is the Kraken, the “monstrous machine” with which NASA wants to make astronauts dizzy in the name of science

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp has a function to send messages without an internet connection

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

The NFL is confident that the IOC will host flag football at the 2028 Olympics

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The US Senate approves a resolution to overturn a Biden government ruling that does not penalize immigrants under the General Shipping Act

14 hours ago Leland Griffith