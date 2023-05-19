Adidas launches its women’s collection, “Pride 2023”, similar to the men’s?

company Adidas New launched feminine plural “Pride 2023” with the aim of honoring LGBT+ community; However, what caused a stir social networks The clothes are made by men.

Through the Adidas website, the various designs of the collection, made in South Africa, are shown Sing Mennisi.

The collection’s description reads, “A celebration of self-expression, imagination, and the deeply held belief that love unites.”

Similarly, users of Twitter They showed photos of the new campaign of the German brand.

The video shows a female swimsuit design being worn by a man.

Additionally, in another photo a plus-size woman is seen wearing the suit.

The news did not seem to appeal to netizens, as they criticized the company for being a model of a skinny man, while in another photo a large woman appears.

