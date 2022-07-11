advanced! The President of the United States will reveal the first photo of Webb in the next few hours – teach me about science

We can’t wait any longer! The entire scientific community and fans around the world are waiting for the images to be revealed from the James Webb Space Telescope. is good news, NASA just announced who – which This Monday, July 11 The President of the United States will present Webb’s first full-color photo, and the remaining photos will be revealed on the already scheduled date (Tuesday, July 12).

Monday, July 11: The first scientific image from the James Webb Space Telescope is revealed:

It’s 5 pm. EDT (21:00 UTC) President Joe Biden will release one of Webb’s first photos at an introductory event at the White House in Washington. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will give a speech. The live broadcast of the event will be available at NASA TV. The image will be simultaneously available on the NASA website.

“On Monday, July 11, at 5 p.m. ET (21:00 UTC), President Biden will reveal one of the first deep space telescope images as a sneak peek at things to come,” NASA wrote on Twitter.

The other photos will be revealed on Tuesday 12 July at the same time:

NASA, in collaboration with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), will release the first full-color images and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Space Telescope during the television broadcast starting at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 12From NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Here are the times in different regions to reveal the first images, 10:30 EST (EDT):

8:30 am in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua,

09:30 in Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador,

10:30 in Canada, the United States, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela,

11:30 Argentina, Brasilia and Uruguay time.

Important: Some countries have more than one time zone, if you are in one of those zones you need to convert to your local time:

Canada has 6 time zones. The time zone is used for the capital city of Ottawa.

The United States (including dependent territories) has 11 time zones. The time zone is used for the capital, Washington, DC.

Mexico has 4 time zones. The time zone of the capital, Mexico City, is used.

Chile (including Easter Island) has 3 time zones. The time zone of the capital Santiago de Chile is used.

Where do you see them?

Released one by one, NASA explains, these first images from the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope will show Webb in full force, ready to begin her mission to unravel the infrared world. Each photo will be simultaneously published on social networks and on the agency’s website: Access by clicking here.

Tuesday, July 12 – photo release day:

10:30 a.m. – Live coverage of the image broadcast will be broadcast on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. The audience will also be able to watch live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Daily Motion.

12 p.m. – After the live broadcast, NASA and its partners will hold a joint information briefing at NASA Goddard. The summary will be broadcast live on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.